Bioinformatics Services Market to Reach USD 2967.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bioinformatics Services Market is Segmented by Type (Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Drug Discovery Services, Differential), by Application (Chemoinformatics and Drug Design, Genomics, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global Bioinformatics Services market size is projected to reach USD 2967.1 Million by 2027, from USD 1468.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the bioinformatics market are:

The bioinformatics service market is expected to be fueled by the growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries, as well as the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Additionally, benefits such as cost-effectiveness, process availability, and domain experience with qualified and skilled personnel are expected to propel the bioinformatics market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIOINFORMATICS MARKET:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak is expected to drive the growth of the global bioinformatics services market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the major focus areas for each country has been to study and understand how to stop the virus's spread. The genome of the novel coronavirus had to be decoded in order to develop vaccines and gain a better understanding of the virus's mechanism and how it works in the human body. As a result, various studies were conducted to better understand the virus's genetic combination; these studies were aided by bioinformatics. Outsourcing of bioinformatics services has increased during the pandemic in this context.

Bioinformatics services are also being used by several industries to improve the quality of their products and supply chain processes, including food, bioremediation, agriculture, forensics, and consumer goods. Companies in a variety of industries are increasingly utilizing bioinformatics services such as data integration, manipulation, lead discovery, data management, in silico analysis, and advanced knowledge discovery. This expansion of bioinformatics services' application areas is expected to open up new revenue streams for market participants, resulting in increased adoption of these services and overall Bioinformatics services market expansion.

Pharma companies can save a lot of money by outsourcing data management and analytics. This factor will help the bioinformatics market grow even faster. Furthermore, rising bioinformatics adoption in research centers and laboratories, increased research funding, and pharmaceutical companies' increasing reliance on bioinformatics and high capital investments are boosting Bioinformatics services market growth.

BIOINFORMATICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, sequencing service is expected to be the most lucrative due to declining sequencing costs.

Based on application, the genomics segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is due to the increasing use of pharmacogenomic research for the development of precision medicine, favorable funding scenarios for genomic research, and partnerships and collaborations between various life sciences and informatics companies for the development of advanced bioinformatics solutions and services, the genomics segment is expected to grow.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The rising incidence of genetic diseases, the growing number of bioinformatics-based research studies, and the growing demand for bioinformatics services from various end-users are all contributing to market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eurofins Scientific

BGI

NeoGenomics

PerkinElmer

CD Genomics

Macrogen

QIAGEN

GENEWIZ

Source BioScience

Microsynth

MedGenome

Fios Genomics

BaseClear

