Biodegradable Plastics Market worth $33.52 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

220 – Tables

54 – Figures

180 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93

The biodegradable plastics market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different applications in different end use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, textiles, agriculture & horticulture and other end use industries as well. Growing economies in Asia Pacific region and stricter environmental regulations and the need for sustainable practices are driving industries to adopt advanced technologies to modify and make better biodegradable plastics. Additionally, the rapid expansion of packaging industry, which require biodegradable plastics in various applications, is further propelling the market.

PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates) type, is expected to have second highest CAGR in terms of value & volume during the forecast period.

PHA type biodegradable plastics is expected to have second highest CAGR of 22.0% in terms of value during the forecast period. PHA is a polyester produced by a certain bacteria, in a fermentation process. These bacteria can convert various carbon sources- like sugars or plant oils- into PHA polymers as energy storage. PHA can be synthesized with different monomers, which makes different PHA variants, each one having different properties. It is produced via bacterial fermentation out of corn starch in the US. PHA is an amorphous polymer with varied properties that support it in several aspects of applications. In various formulations, it can be flexible, clear, and stable under heat and chemical effects. The properties of PHA can be altered through the manufacturing processes and through blending with other polymers. It is used widely for high-quality flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and liquid packaging materials.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93

Consumer goods end use industry is anticipated to have the second fastest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Consumer goods end use industry is estimated to have second fastest growth in end use industry segment in terms of value. The major consumer goods include electrical appliances, domestic appliances, and others. Major consumer goods producers change their base from the traditional plastics to biodegradable plastics in a move aimed at reducing negative effects on the environment. Biodegradable plastics helps to produce consumer goods such as touch-screen computer casing, loudspeakers, mobile casings, and vacuum cleaners. As the awareness of the environment increases, customers demand products with minimal environmental impacts. Consumer goods made out of biodegradable plastics can cater to consumers who are seeking products produced from environmental-friendly raw materials, which in turn enhances brand reputation and attracts ecologically-conscious consumers.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global biodegradable plastics market in terms of value, by region, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the biodegradable plastics market in terms of value. The Asia Pacific biodegradable plastics market is driven by the economic development and growth in various countries in this region. The low-cost raw materials and labour coupled with an increasing demand from the packaging, consumer goods, agriculture & horticulture and textile industries will make this region very attractive for investment by biodegradable plastic manufacturers. Government initiatives against global warming and single-use plastic bans will drive the market in the Asia Pacific region. Prices of bioplastics are higher than conventional, petroleum-based resins, which act as a major restraint for the market growth in the region. The lower living standards and low disposable income of the people in the Asia Pacific will result in a price reduction of biodegradable plastic in the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=93

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the biodegradable plastics market. These are NatureWork LLC (US), BASF SE (Germany), TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation. (Japan), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Plantic (Australia), FKuR (Germany), Danimer Scientific (US), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), and Novamont (Italy).

Browse Adjacent Market: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Biodegradable Films Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Paints & Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Metal Organic Frameworks Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biodegradable-plastics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biodegradable-plastics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg