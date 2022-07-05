Biodegradable Plastics Market to Exceed US$ 7.1 Billion by 2031, Says TMR Study

Enormous demands for bioplastics made of polylactic acids (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) in multiple industries create massive revenue potential; focus on value-added consumer products in biobased economy underpins vast profitable avenue

Increasing availability of renewable raw materials and advancements in recycling infrastructure of bioplastics to propel biodegradable plastics market, notably in Asia Pacific and Americas

WILMINGTON, Del., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising applications of biodegradable plastics in multiple industries are expanding lucrative avenues for plastics producers globally. Rise in demand for certified compostable and bio-based packaging products especially for wide range of food products, supported by government initiatives in in Asia Pacific and Americas to promote circular economy, has generated streams of revenue of biodegradable plastics market. The global market is projected to surpass US$ 7.1 Bn in value by 2031.

Extensive utilization of polylactic acids (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) in food packaging has steered steady revenue growth for firms in the biodegradable plastics market. Extensive support by governments in some economies for supplanting conventional plastics with biodegradable plastics, especially in Japan and Germany. This has spurred industry investments for bolstering recycling infrastructure.

Increasing utilization of raw materials such as bamboo, corn, sugar beets, and sugarcane has allowed chemical companies produce different types in biodegradable plastics. A recent, granular biodegradable plastics market demand analysis. Increase worldwide preference toward biodegradable plastic bags for the management of waste has generated robust uptick in demand for biodegradable plastics, thus expanding the scope for biodegradable plastics market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9158

Key Findings of Biodegradable Plastics Market Study

R&D on PLA and Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) to Spur Bioplastics Innovation: Abundant demand for biodegradable plastics in wide spectrum of applications is reinforced by robust push toward reducing the carbon footprint of the planet. Plastics pollution has for long been a global concern for policy makers and industries. In order to reduce the carbon footprint of fossil-fuel-based plastic production, the biodegradable plastics market are expected to witness enormous profitable opportunities during the forecast period. Stridently, bioplastics made of PHA have gained massive utilization in single-use food packaging, propelling sizable revenues to the biodegradable plastics market. Of note, companies are pursuing 100% bioplastics made of PHAs which are compostable and biodegradable to gain competitive edge. The use of PHA in range of medical applications has feuled the revenue growth of the biodegradable plastics market.

Abundant demand for biodegradable plastics in wide spectrum of applications is reinforced by robust push toward reducing the carbon footprint of the planet. Plastics pollution has for long been a global concern for policy makers and industries. In order to reduce the carbon footprint of fossil-fuel-based plastic production, the biodegradable plastics market are expected to witness enormous profitable opportunities during the forecast period. Stridently, bioplastics made of PHA have gained massive utilization in single-use food packaging, propelling sizable revenues to the biodegradable plastics market. Of note, companies are pursuing 100% bioplastics made of PHAs which are compostable and biodegradable to gain competitive edge. The use of PHA in range of medical applications has feuled the revenue growth of the biodegradable plastics market. Need for Value-added Products for Biobased Economy Presents Ample Opportunities: The demand for value-added products in biobased economy has spurred R&D in the biodegradable plastics market. Concurrently, stakeholders are focusing on improving the recycling infrastructure for bioplastics. New raw materials have been tested and adopted in recent years. Plant-based raw materials have been used for producing certified bioplastics for various packaging applications, steering the revenue growth.

The demand for value-added products in biobased economy has spurred R&D in the biodegradable plastics market. Concurrently, stakeholders are focusing on improving the recycling infrastructure for bioplastics. New raw materials have been tested and adopted in recent years. Plant-based raw materials have been used for producing certified bioplastics for various packaging applications, steering the revenue growth. Enormous Utilization in Food Packaging Generate Sizable Revenue Streams: Numerous developed and emerging economies are offering vast commercialization avenue for products in the biodegradable plastics market. The momentum has stemmed from the popularity of bioplastics as eco-friendly packaging material particularly for the food & beverages industry. Product innovations such as use of edible bioplastics for food packaging are broadening the avenue.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9158

Biodegradable Plastics Market: Key Drivers

Enormous environmental impacts arising out of the use of conventional plastics or fossil fuel-based plastics around the world is a key driver for evolution of biodegradable plastics market. This has invigorated R&D on bioplastics to address the burgeoning ecological problems of disposable of conventional plastics.

Governments and businesses in various industries are raising the awareness about the role of biodegradable plastics for promoting circular economy. This is engendering the biodegradable plastics market prospects.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9158

Biodegradable Plastics Market: Key Players

Most companies in the biodegradable plastics market are leaning on product diversification to gain access to stable revenue streams. Some of the key players include Bioplastics International, Novamont S.p.A., Toray Industries Inc., Plantic Technologies, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Total Corbion, and BASF SE.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=9158

Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation

Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)



Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)



Starch-based



Others

Application

Packaging



Textiles



Agriculture & Horticulture



Consumer Goods



Building & Construction



Others

Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports by TMR:

Fly Ash Market - Fly Ash Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a fly ash market share of US$ 13.8 Bn By 2031

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market - Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a unsaturated polyester resins market share of US$ 11.4 Bn By 2031

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market - Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market is likely to register a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers market share of 783.1 GWe By 2031

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a pharmaceutical packaging market share of US$ 148.4 Bn By 2031

Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market - Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market is likely to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a energy management systems (EMS) market share of US$ 26.8 Bn By 2031

Lignin Market - Lignin market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a lignin market share of US$ 5.6 Bn By 2031

Synthetic Rubber Market - Synthetic Rubber Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a synthetic rubber market share of US$ 68.1 Bn By 2031

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market - Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market share of US$ 35.6 Bn By 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research