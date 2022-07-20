Biodegradable Plastic Market Players Integrate Antimicrobial Technology To Prolong Product Shelf Life

The Business Research Company's biodegradable plastic market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrating antimicrobial technology into biodegradable polymers is a key trend gaining adoption in the biodegradable plastics market. A variety of biodegradable polymers are produced using various methods and materials. Antimicrobial technology can be included in biodegradable polymers. Food preservation is prolonged, and the product has a longer shelf life thanks to antimicrobial packaging. By incorporating bioactive agents into the packaging compounds, antimicrobial packaging is created.

For example, in 2020, Kaneka, a Tokyo-based chemical company, increased production of a biodegradable polymer that may be used in a variety of plastic applications. This polymer, known as PHBH, is biosynthesized by microorganisms with plant oils serving as the primary raw material. It has been demonstrated that the polymer, which is constructed entirely of plant-based ingredients, breaks down in seawater. If PHBH products are dumped into the sea, microorganisms will eventually convert more than 90% of them into carbon dioxide and water.

The global biodegradable plastics market size is expected to grow from $3.74 billion in 2021 to $4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The global biodegradable plastic market demand is expected to grow to $7.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Request a free sample of the Biodegradable Plastic Market Report

Government Initiatives Are Driving Biodegradable Plastic Market Growth

Government initiatives for the development of bioplastics are expected to drive the biodegradable plastic market in the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, Shanghai announced that the city would promote green manufacturing initiatives to move towards sustainable manufacturing. The industry is expanding due to the adoption of numerous government initiatives to minimize the use of single-use plastics. Also, in August 2021, the Indian government decided to ban most single-use plastics by July 2022 to reduce pollution and lessen its negative effects on the environment. Companies in the biodegradable plastic packaging market have also received frequent funding from government institutions keen to promote the use of more environmentally friendly plastics.

The Inability To Replicate Traditional Plastics Is A Restraint For The Biodegradable Plastic Market

The market is expected to be negatively impacted due to the inability of biodegradable plastics to replicate traditional plastics when compared for strength and other properties of traditional plastics. For instance, the most commonly used bioplastic, PLA, has a low melting point, which makes it unsuitable for high temperature applications. The bioplastic is also not recommended for long-term food storage as it has a higher permeability of oxygen and moisture. Thus, this prohibits the substitution of traditional packaging materials such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is light, versatile, clear and inexpensive, with bioplastics.

Biodegradable Plastic Market Segmentation

The global biodegradable plastics market is segmented -

By Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates), Starch Blends, Others By End-User: Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Others

See more on the Biodegradable Plastic Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Starch Based Plastic, Cellulose Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types), By Process (Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable), By Application (Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging), By Material (Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic), By Technique (Active Packaging, Molded Packaging, Multipurpose Packaging, Alternate Fiber Packaging), By Application (Food And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Convenience Food) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cartons, Bags And Pouches, Bottles And Cans, Ampoules, Other Types), By Material (Plastic, Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Wood), By Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Reseach Company