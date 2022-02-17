Biodefense Market to Reach USD 1746 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Biodefense Market is Segmented by Type (Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation/Nuclear), by Application (US Military Market, US Civilian Market, Non - US Market): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Engineering & Technology Category.

In 2021, the global Biodefense market size will be USD 1144 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1746 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of biodefense market are:

An increase in government and military spending to prevent and be prepared for bioterrorism is expected to drive the growth of the biodefense market.

Furthermore, the event covid-19 outbreak along with technological advancement and increasing R&D is expected to further boost the biodefense market growth.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-37U9019/global-biodefense

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIODEFENSE MARKET

The military and governments of a country are the primary purchasers of bio-defense products. As governments scrutinize current and future policies and activities to better understand biosecurity and biodefense threats and preventions, various bio-defense pharmaceutical companies have significant opportunities to expand and be prepared for any bioterrorism. Governments are pursuing a variety of initiatives to improve readiness against chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological threats, as well as technological advancements and adoption, such as the production of gene chips for pathogen detection in the forensic division, database management systems, nanotechnology, and advanced detector hardware in bio-defense drug development. These are the major factors that are positively impacting the bio-defense market.

A biological revolution and advances in biotechnology point to a promising future in modern medicine, with the potential for a paradigm shift. The rapid advancement of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies has aided biodefense research in identifying and characterizing pathogens. In line with this, innovative technologies for pathogen detection, such as gene chips, are being widely adopted in the fields of nanotechnology, forensics, and biodefense-related drug development. These advancements are expected to further boost the bio-defense market growth.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, in collaboration with governments around the world, are working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, from vaccine development to planning for challenges in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Due to the high demand for these drugs, manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs have a lot of opportunities because many developed countries are running out of them. Because of the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs, the bio-defense market is expected to grow significantly in the future.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-37U9019/Global_Biodefense_Market

BIODEFENSE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, Anthrax and smallpox are expected to hold the largest market share of about 70%. With zoonotic diseases like anthrax being one of the most serious public health concerns in emerging economies, funding for anthrax vaccines has increased dramatically in recent years. Biological agents like anthrax, which are easily found in nature and can be released quietly, are a viable weapon for bioterrorism. Anthrax vaccination will gain traction in the coming years as the number of people exposed to the bacteria that causes anthrax rises.

Based on the application, the US Civilian Market is expected to hold the major share of about 55%.

Based on region, North America, Europe, and Asia are key Regions of Sales. The amount of money invested in R&D by governments in North America and Europe has increased significantly. Upgrades in the biotechnology sector's technological aspect in North America and Europe also help to drive market growth.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-37U9019/Global_Biodefense_Market

Top Companies in the Top Biodefense Market:

The major players in the global Biodefense market include Emergent Biosolutions, Hytest, GSK, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 60% shares of the global biodefense market.

Sanofi

PharmAthene

Bavarian Nordic

SIGA Technologies

Arbutus Biopharma

DynPort Vaccine

Xoma Corporation

Ichor Medical Systems

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Achaogen

Elusys Therapeutics

Dynavax Technologies

Cleveland BioLabs

Soligenix

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-37U9019/Global_Biodefense_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-37U9019&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global DNA Forensic market size is projected to reach USD 11620 Million by 2027, from USD 3712.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 4776.2 Million by 2027, from USD 3644 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Infection Control market size is projected to reach USD 22490 Million by 2027, from USD 16880 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market size is projected to reach USD 221.3 Million by 2027, from USD 181 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

- Global Pathogen Identification and Treatment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Bacterial Vaccines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global and China Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Smart Biosensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports