Biocytogen Announces Collaboration With Envigo To Distribute the B-NDG Triple Immunodeficient and Humanizable Mouse Model

BEIJING and BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocytogen announces a collaboration with Envigo, a global organization offering the broadest range of research models and related services. The two companies are committed to supporting research applications of the triple immunodeficient B-NDG mouse. Envigo is the exclusive provider of B-NDG mice in the United States, Europe, and certain Asia-Pacific regions.

The triple immunodeficient B-NDG mouse model was independently designed and produced by Biocytogen. B-NDG mice were created by deleting the IL2rg gene from NOD-scid mice with severe immunodeficiency phenotype. Lacking mature T cells, B cells or functional NK cells, and displaying cytokine signaling deficiencies, this mouse model is highly immunodeficient and capable of supporting human immune cell transplantation. The model is widely used in research and drug discovery in many fields including oncology, immuno-oncology, infectious disease, and stem cell biology.

Dr. Adrian Hardy, President and CEO of Envigo, commented: "Our collaboration with Biocytogen further expands the range of models available to Envigo's customers. The B-NDG model and future models to follow, offer a robust alternative to existing immunodeficient models for critical research and the development of life-saving therapies."

Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen, said: "Both companies are dedicated to supply good non-clinical models for basic research and drug development. We believe that such collaboration leveraging the high quality of mouse models generated by Biocytogen and the state-of-the-art breeding facilities & health monitoring programs at Envigo can satisfy the needs in those related fields."

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen is a global biotech company that drives the research and development of new drugs with innovative technologies. The company is committed to becoming a global headstream of new drugs and bringing benefits to patients around the world. Based on the fully human antibody RenMab™ and RenLite™ mice for fully human antibody production with robust humoral responses, highly diverse antibody repertoire and superior affinity, Biocytogen has integrated its platforms in single-cell antibody discovery, gene editing, large-scale animal model supply, and screening to form a new approach to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen actively promotes the independent and cooperative development of new drugs. For more, visit www.biocytogen.com .

About Envigo

Envigo (Envigo RMS LLC) provides the broadest range of research models and related services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, government, academia and other life science organizations. As the largest organization that is solely dedicated to providing research models and related products and services, we are committed to helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects as we fulfill our mission to work together to build a healthier and safer world. For more, visit www.envigo.com .

