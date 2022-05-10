Biocodex Unifies Pharmacy Sales in France with Veeva CRM

Newly merged pharma sales teams adopt a single digital platform for more effective pharmacy order management

BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Biocodex, a family-owned multinational pharmaceutical company, has adopted Veeva CRM to help drive more efficient pharmacy sales in France. Following its recent acquisition of Laboratories IPRAD, Biocodex is leveraging the pharmacy order management and store check capabilities of Veeva CRM to effectively orchestrate and align complex selling processes from order capture to delivery.

"As we move more than half of our business to over-the-counter products and shift to an increasingly pharmacy-oriented network, we need flexibility across our sales channels. Veeva CRM helps us quickly onboard new reps so they can lead impactful engagements with various pharmacies and wholesalers," said Emilie Perthuiset, general manager of France at Biocodex. "Our field teams can now improve product visibility while quickly negotiating orders with accurate pricing and discounting determined in store."

In under six months, Biocodex consolidated hundreds of disparate contracts and started coordinating interactions with multiple new stakeholders on Veeva CRM. With an advanced pharmacy order management and store check solution, the French pharmaceutical company is automating administrative tasks for its reps so they can harness their efforts where it matters most—speeding order processing so products make it to the shelf faster.

"Bringing together Biocodex and IPRAD's product portfolios into one solution will save reps time negotiating a single order, so they can focus on inventory checks and product education," said Rohan Poole, senior director of commercial strategy at Veeva. "This can help strengthen pharmacy-rep relationships and improve the customer experience, both crucial as Biocodex expands pharmacy sales in France."

Using Veeva CRM, Biocodex's reps gain actionable insights throughout the sales process, including better visibility into order history, invoice status, past negotiations, and current market pricing. As part of Veeva CRM, Veeva CRM Approved Email will help their field teams remain compliant while sending order confirmations and educational product information.

Additional Information

About Biocodex

Biocodex is a family-owned pharmaceutical company that has grown from a French microbiota pioneer in the 1950s to an international pharmaceutical player today by diversifying its products and expanding its geographical footprint. Biocodex offers health solutions to patients in more than 120 countries through its own operations or long-term partnerships. Learn more about Biocodex at biocodex.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those anticipated or provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

