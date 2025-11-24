Biochips Market worth $21.36 billion by 2030 with 8.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biochips market, valued at US$12.97 billion in 2024, stood at US$14.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$21.36 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the global biochips market can largely be attributed to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the rising focus on precision diagnostics. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, alongside the expanding applications in drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics, is driving the widespread adoption of biochip technology. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on non-invasive diagnostic techniques, such as liquid biopsy, and the growing need for high-throughput screening in both clinical and research settings are contributing to market expansion. The integration of advanced technologies, including AI, machine learning, and microfluidics, is further fueling product innovation and efficiency in biochip applications. Moreover, the rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics, the expansion of research collaborations between academia and industry, and the increasing penetration of e-commerce distribution channels are enhancing accessibility and adoption, particularly in emerging markets.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biochips Market"

300 - Tables

65 - Figures

350 - Pages

By products & services, the biochips market is categorized into instruments, consumables, and software & services. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as biochip technologies generate vast and complex datasets that require advanced analytics and AI-based interpretation. Cloud integration enables remote access, data sharing, and real-time insights, while rising demand for bioinformatics, maintenance, and customization services supports faster, more efficient research and diagnostics.

By type, the market is segmented into DNA Chips, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chips, Tissue Arrays and Cell Arrays. The Lab-on-a-Chip segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to its ability to miniaturize and automate complex laboratory processes, enabling rapid, low-cost, and high-throughput testing. These compact systems integrate multiple analytical functions, such as sample preparation, reaction, and detection, on a single microfluidic platform, reducing reagent use and turnaround time.

The biochips market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest market share due to its strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, well-established research infrastructure, and high investment in precision medicine and genomics. The region is home to major biochip developers, which drive innovation through continuous R&D and product launches. Additionally, supportive government initiatives, robust healthcare expenditure, and early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies further strengthen market growth. The presence of leading academic institutions and widespread use of biochips in clinical and research applications also contribute to North America's dominant position.

Opportunities in the North American biochips market are expanding, fueled by strong R&D investments, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations among leading life science companies and research institutions. The region benefits from the presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Agilent Technologies, which are advancing microarray and lab-on-chip platforms. In August 2025, Randox Laboratories US Ltd announced plans to expand its Jefferson County facility from a 48-person sales and distribution operation into a full-scale production laboratory. This expansion will boost the company's annual production of 4.1 billion tests and establish Jefferson County as a key US hub for advanced diagnostic solutions, ensuring confidence in patient testing and results. The growing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, precision medicine initiatives, and AI-integrated bioinformatics solutions is further driving demand. Supported by robust healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory frameworks, and sustained funding for genomics and clinical research, North America remains a critical hub for innovation and commercialization in the biochips market.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54

The prominent players in the biochips market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN (Germany), among others. These companies have implemented a variety of growth strategies, both organic and inorganic, including the introduction of new products, the formation of strategic partnerships, and penetration into emerging markets. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing their market share and diversifying their portfolios.

In November 2024, QIAGEN (Germany) announced plans to move its QIAstat-Dx operations within the Barcelona area to a new site in Esplugues de Llobregat as part of a multi-year investment to strengthen its business. The new site, set to open in early 2026, will encompass the entire value chain for the QIAstat-Dx system, which is used for syndromic testing to identify the causes of illnesses, particularly in respiratory, gastrointestinal, and meningitis/encephalitis conditions.

In April 2024, Illumina, Inc. (US) announced that DRAGEN Array, a bioinformatics software suite for analysis of Infinium microarray data, enhanced its functionality by enabling high-throughput and quantitative reporting of quality control (QC) metrics for Infinium methylation arrays.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents, consumables, and software & services across healthcare, life sciences, academia, government, and biotechnology sectors. Its offerings include life sciences tools, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory/biopharma services, such as supply chain, clinical trial services, and contract development & manufacturing. Operating through brands like Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon, and PPD, the company is structured into four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services, Analytical Instruments, and Specialty Diagnostics. The Life Sciences Solutions segment provides reagents, instruments, consumables, and services for research, diagnostics, and vaccine/drug production, while the other segments offer instruments, consumables, and services for applications in research, development, and clinical diagnostics. Thermo Fisher serves over 400,000 customers globally, supported by a team of 15,000+ sales personnel, and operates in over 100 countries.

Illumina, Inc. is a leading genomics and life sciences company that designs, manufactures, and markets integrated systems for analyzing genetic variation and biological function. Its product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing instruments, array-based genotyping systems, library preparation kits, sequencing reagents, consumables, and software/analytics solutions. Its technologies enable research in fields such as oncology, reproductive health, infectious disease, agriculture, and population genomics, supporting customers in academic, clinical, government, and commercial sectors. The company operates under a single business segment, Core Illumina, which encompasses its sequencing and array systems, consumables, services, and informatics. Following the spin-off of GRAIL, a cancer early-detection diagnostics business, in mid-2024, Illumina reports solely through Core Illumina. The company serves customers in over 165 countries, with subsidiaries supporting regional sales, manufacturing, R&D, and customer service in markets including Germany, India, China, and France.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Proteomics Market

Microfluidics Market

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Biochips Companies and Biochips Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg