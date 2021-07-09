Bioceramics Use as Lightweight and Flexible Material for Orthopedic Implant to Gain Pace at 7% by 2031: Fact.MR Survey

- 170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider, Highlights Key Factors Driving the Growth of Bioceramics Market Over the Forecast Period 2021-2031

- The bioceramics market study by Fact MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The survey offers bioceramics demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including material and application. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase bioceramics sales.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the insights by Fact.MR, the global bioceramics market is estimated to expand at a rate of 1.5X, totaling US$ 23 bn by 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 14 bn registered in the year 2020. Due to the rise in prevalence of dental disorders and musculoskeletal conditions, the market for bioceramics is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Increasing incidence of oral disorders such as dental caries, oral cancer, periodontal (gum) disease, and oro-dental trauma, among others, is a primal aspect driving the market growth. According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, around 3.5 billion people are suffering from oral diseases across the globe, with 2.3 billion people having caries of permanent teeth.

The advent of highly advanced dental implant solutions such as bridges, dental crowns, dentures, and bristles is intended to prevent teeth loss amongst patients suffering from such disorders. As a result the number of teeth implant surgeries conducted in a year has considerably increased, in turn, stimulating demand for bioceramics.

The market for bioceramics in North America is expected to demonstrate rapid growth, owing to high demand for carbon bioceramics across the region. As per the American Ceramic Society, bioceramics applications have grown across tissue engineering, orthopedics, and dentistry. This is making the region a center point for market expansion.

"With competition gradually soaring, market players are focusing on specialized product offerings. There is high emphasis on getting patent rights and certifications from international organizations. In order to expand their expertise, some of the companies are focusing on strategic partnerships," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6393

Key Takeaways from Bioceramics Market Study

In North America , the U.S. is dominating the bioceramics market. It accounted for market sales revenue of over US$ 4 billion in 2020.

, the U.S. is dominating the bioceramics market. It accounted for market sales revenue of over in 2020. The China market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4 billion through 2031, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

market is estimated to reach a valuation of through 2031, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Europe is likely to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets across the globe, owing to the expansion of the orthopedic sector in countries such as Germany and the U.K.

is likely to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets across the globe, owing to the expansion of the orthopedic sector in countries such as and the U.K. Based on material, carbon bioceramics are dominating and are expected to exhibit a rise in sales at a CAGR of 7% by 2031.

The Asia Pacific market for bioceramics is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing incidence of dental disorders is fueling the demand for bioceramics.

Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions is spurring the sales of bioceramics.

Rising demand for lightweight and flexible materials to minimize discomfort in orthopedic implants will create prospects for bioceramics sales in the coming years.

Key Restraints

High cost of bioceramics is a key factor impeding the growth of the market

Brittle nature and low fatigue strength of the bioceramics are hampering the market sales.

Request Bioceramics Market Customization at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6393

Competitive Landscape

Besides focus on expanding their product portfolio, bioceramics market players are focusing on partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their footprint amid competition. For instance:

In April 2021 , CoorsTek, a U.S. based company, expanded its manufacturing facility in Benton, Arkansas , to support the innovation and evolution in key domains, including bioceramics.

, CoorsTek, a U.S. based company, expanded its manufacturing facility in , to support the innovation and evolution in key domains, including bioceramics. In January 2021 , DOCERAM Medical Ceramics, a Germany based company announced introducing it new product catalogue, that included wide range of zirconia products such as the Nacera®.

Some of the prominent market players operating in the bioceramics market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Amedica Corporation

Cam Bioceramics BV

CeramTec GmbH

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

CoorsTek Medical LLC

DePuy Synthes

DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH

H.C. Starck GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.

Royal DSM NV

More Valuable Insights on Bioceramics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global bioceramics market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in bioceramics market with detailed segmentation:

Application

Bioceramics for Orthopedic Implants



Bioceramics for Dental Implants



Bioceramics for Implantable Electronic Devices



Bioceramics for Other Applications

Material

Alumina Bioceramics



Zirconia Bioceramics



Carbon Bioceramics



Other Material Bioceramics

Regions

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Bioceramics Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for bioceramics market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into bioceramics demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Bioceramics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Bioceramics market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact. MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Dental Cements Market - Dentists and clinicians' increasing interest in revolutionary nanomaterial technology unwittingly indicates a large market opportunity for manufacturers to bring new technologies for the development of high-quality dental implants. Individuals are becoming more mindful of their personality and oral health, which is creating significant opportunities for the dental cements market to expand.

Dental Restoratives Market - Over the last few years, the prevalence and severity of dental decay has decreased. Dental care requirements have resulted in a considerable shift in the type of dental care services, from traditional restorative to cosmetic and preventive. The dental restorative equipment segment will benefit from the adoption of the CAD/CAM technology. The dental restoratives industry is expected to benefit from increased dental tourism and a growing number of licensed practitioners.

Oral Hygiene Market - Manufacturers of oral hygiene products have been working on developing sustainable goods in order to save the environment in recent years, which has prompted more consumers to support the cause. Humble Brush is a bamboo toothbrush with a handle that is 100 percent biodegradable and responsibly grown. It is suitable for both adults and children. Such innovations are unquestionably boosting sales of oral hygiene products all around the world.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR