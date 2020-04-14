Biobanking Market to Exhibit 8.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

- Key Companies Covered are Medizinische Universität Graz, UK Biobank, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank, Isenet Biobanking, Hamilton Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ProMedDx, BBL, Brooks Life Sciences, ASKION, among others

PUNE, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biobanking market is set to gain traction from the rising integration of innovative technologies in the pre-existing systems. Besides, the introduction to virtual biobanking is set to revolutionize the system by enabling researchers to conduct their studies smoothly, as well as by lowering the time constraints. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, "Biobanking Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The study further mentions that the biobanking market size was USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biobanking-market-102073

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biobanking-market-102073



This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the most significant biobanking market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

How many segments will the market consist of?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue?

Which segment is likely to lead in terms of share in the coming years?

What are the new strategies adopted by key players to strengthen position?

Drivers & Restraints-

Emergence of Cord Blood Stem Cell Biobanking to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, cord blood is considered to be an important source of stem cells that is often processed and conserved for medical research. In the field of biobanking, the conservation of cord blood is gaining more popularity. Also, the upsurging trend of cord blood stem cell biobanking is set to affect the biobanking market growth positively during the forthcoming years. Sweden's Lund University, for instance, unveiled the world's largest stem cell biobanking that would aid researchers in understanding the origin and cause of diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Apart from that, the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe would contribute to the market growth.

Segment-

High Demand for Samples from Pharmaceutical Industry to Augment Blood Segment

In terms of sample storage, the market is segregated into cells and tissue, blood, and others. Out of these, the blood segment acquired 79.5% biobanking market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising distribution, storage, and collection of blood samples backed by the increasing cases of infectious diseases. It is further creating high demand for curative measures. As blood samples contain RNA and DNA, they are considered to be a vital biospecimen and hence, are utilized in conducting several research activities. These are especially demanded by the academic medical institutions, as well as many pharmaceutical companies.

Quick Buy - Biobanking Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102073

Regional Analysis-

Europe to Remain at Forefront Backed by Increasing Number of Biobanks

The market is geographically divided into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these, Europe is likely to remain in the dominant position in the coming years. It had generated biobanking market revenue of USD 8.93 billion in 2018. This growth is attributable to the presence of innovative biobanks in countries, such as Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. As per a report by Global Engage, in Iceland, around 40% of the population have contributed their DNA and those specimens are stored safely in biobanks.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR in the coming years fueled by the rising investments by industry giants to develop well-structured biobanks. Additionally, increasing sales of cell and blood samples by the academic medical institutions for conducting research activities would propel growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Open New Biobanks to Aid Researchers with Further Studies

Several companies present in the market are engaging in distribution strategies to enhance the market value. They are also investing huge sums for the development of new biobanks so that more researchers and clinicians would be able to conduct R&D activities for helping out the ones in need. Below is one of the latest key industry developments:

October 2019 : CureDuchenne, a non-profit provider of unique technologies for enhancing and extending lives of children suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy headquartered in California , started developing a biobank for Duchenne. It will enable researchers in conducting extensive studies on Duchenne to find a cure that would be accessible to all. Minimally invasive skin and blood tissue samples will be asked from patients on a voluntary basis.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Biobanking Market. They are as follows:

Medizinische Universität Graz

UK Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Isenet Biobanking

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProMedDx

BBL

Brooks Life Sciences

ASKION

Others

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biobanking-market-102073

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Others Scope



Market Segmentation



Others Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview: Trends in Biobanking Market



Prevalence of Key Diseases - By Key Countries



Overview: Number of Biobanks – By Key Countries



Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage



Blood





Cells & Tissues





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Regenerative Medicines





Life Science





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings



Academic Medical Institutions





Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biobanking-market-102073

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Blood Screening Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, and Reagents & Kits), By Technology (Molecular Tests, and Serology Tests), By End User (Independent Clinical Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Genomics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Microarray, Sanger Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Immunology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressant, Polyclonal antibody (pAb), Others), By Disease Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, Others), By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Dental Implants, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Marijuana Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Pain Disorders, Cancer, and Others), By Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles and Others), By Distribution Channel (Dispensaries, Online Channel, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters

Survey No. 36, Baner

Pune-Bangalore Highway

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK : +44-2071-939123

APAC : +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/biobanking-market-9759

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155084/Biobanking_Market.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights