BioArctic and Novartis sign an option, collaboration and license agreement using BrainTransporter™ for an upfront payment of USD 30 million plus additional potential milestones and royalties

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) today announced that the company has entered into an option, collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG regarding a potential new treatment combining BioArctic's proprietary BrainTransporter technology with an undisclosed target in neurodegeneration. As part of the initial research collaboration, BioArctic will receive USD 30 million in upfront payment.

Novartis will evaluate the data generated during the initial collaboration and decide whether to exercise their option to license any drug candidate generated. If Novartis exercises their option, BioArctic will be eligible to receive additional payments of up to USD 772 million. BioArctic will also be entitled to tiered mid-single digit royalties on future global product sales if the product reaches the market.

Under the initial research collaboration, BioArctic will generate a new drug candidate combining the BrainTransporter technology with a Novartis proprietary antibody. Should Novartis decide to exercise their option following the evaluation of the generated drug candidate, Novartis will assume full responsibility for the global development and commercialization of the drug candidate and related products.

"I'm excited by today's announcement. Novartis shares our passion for science and helping patients with severe neurological disorders. With yet another BrainTransporter agreement it is becoming evident that this versatile platform has huge potential to improve many different projects, internally as well as externally generated, and could support companies across the field in their pursuit of helping people with brain disorders," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO at BioArctic.

"At Novartis, we are deeply committed to advancing science to help discover treatments for devastating nervous system disorders," said Sophie Parmentier Batteur, Head of Neurodegeneration Research at Novartis. "Collaborating with BioArctic allows us to explore the exciting potential of the BrainTransporter technology to promote brain uptake and optimize systemic delivery of novel therapeutic agents by leveraging the biology of the blood-brain barrier. Our focus is to pioneer innovative therapies that improve treatment outcomes by impacting disease progression, to provide meaningful therapies for patients with severe neurological conditions."

This agreement is the third[1] collaboration BioArctic has entered into with partners using the BrainTransporter technology. BioArctic retains all rights for use of the BrainTransporter platform outside of the scope of these three agreements. The BrainTransporter platform can be used in a number of different therapy areas for delivery of biologics and other modalities, giving BioArctic many potential future partnering opportunities.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agent will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About the BrainTransporter™ technology

BioArctic's BrainTransporter technology is a technology for facilitating the passage of biological drugs as for example antibodies into the brain using the transferrin receptor (TfR). Active transport of biotherapeutics across the blood brain barrier can result in broader brain distribution enabling better efficacy, improved safety profile and dosing convenience. The technology is being applied to several in-house drug projects, and could become part of future collaborations with other pharma companies.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.se.

[1] Previous agreements include a research evaluation agreement regarding BAN2802 with Eisai, and global license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for BioArctic's PyroGlutamate-amyloid-beta antibody program.

