BioAgilytix Appoints Euan Menzies as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Euan Menzies joins BioAgilytix with significant experience and a proven background as CEO and Chairman of several software and business services companies. Most notably, he was Chairman and CEO of Bioclinica until its successful merger with ERT (now Clario) in April 2021. Previous roles include over ten years as CEO at Vertafore, a highly successful financial services software company. Prior to that he was a senior executive with The Thomson Corporation (now Thomson Reuters).

Jim Datin served as CEO since 2013, during which time he led the company through a period of exponential growth while maintaining the industry's highest customer satisfaction and employee retention rankings.

"It has been an incredible experience to serve as CEO during this period of growth and transformation," said Datin. "We have accomplished so much together as a team, and I look forward to continuing to support the company in my role as a non-executive board member."

"I am thrilled to assume my new role at BioAgilytix and I look forward to working with my colleagues across our key locations in the US, Europe and Australia," said Menzies. "By focusing on providing outstanding quality and timeliness for our clients, we will continue to grow at an accelerated pace."

In recent months, BioAgilytix also appointed two new scientific officers and top healthcare executive David King joined its board of directors.

