Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Functional Antibody Solutions

LEBANON, N.H., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio X Cell, the global leader of functional antibodies for in vivo and emerging preclinical models, unveils a refreshed brand identity which bridges nearly 30 years of scientific leadership in the functional antibody space with expanding, global capabilities across the pre-clinical research workflow.

Since inception nearly 30 years ago, Bio X Cell has provided functional antibody solutions that empower scientists across cancer, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease research areas. Bio X Cell boasts the world's largest production facility dedicated to manufacturing functional antibodies. With a 2,000L monthly throughput capacity, the newly upgraded Bio X Cell manufacturing facility is designed for flexibility to enable custom sizes and formulations tailored for both in vivo animal studies and in vitro-organoids/organs-on-chip studies. Located in the United States with expanded global operations in China and Germany and a network of distribution partners enable rapid delivery of Bio X Cell solutions to researchers across the world.

Bio X Cell's refreshed look marks the company's deepened commitment to modern research across biopharma, academia, and biotech. As the only life science solutions provider able to support researchers with 100% PhD level technical support and the only functional antibody company able to claim nearly 30,000 product citations, the refreshed branding, logo, and branded typeface represent the evolution of Bio X Cell's place alongside scientific advancement from classic in vivo models to advanced platforms such as New Alternative Methods (NAM), organoids, spheroids, and organ-on-a-chip systems.

Evolving in tandem with scientific advancements, Bio X Cell is expanding its catalog to include modern antibody solutions such as bispecifics and ADCs, workflow solutions that allow researchers to bridge high-throughput NAM studies with complex in vivo models and custom services which allow scaling and customization of RUO-grade antibodies from milligrams to grams.

"Building on our heritage as a trusted provider of ultra-pure, functional antibodies, we are expanding our capabilities to meet the needs of cutting-edge research models from advanced NAM platforms and organoids to complex in vivo studies." Christopher Conway, CEO Bio X Cell. "Backed by PhD-level expertise, our antibody solutions combine scientific rigor with innovative formulation and scalable capacity, ensuring precise, reproducible, and translatable results. Our growing global operations and distribution network provide faster, more reliable access to these critical tools, helping scientists accelerate discovery worldwide."

As Bio X Cell enters this new chapter, its refreshed brand identity reflects not just where The Company has been, but how The Company is embracing expansion, innovation, and global reach while continuing to focus on empowering translational research. Bio X Cell remains the trusted partner for scientists working at the forefront of discovery. From classic in vivo models to next-generation platforms, Bio X Cell delivers antibody solutions that move science forward.

About Bio X Cell

Bio X Cell is the global leader of in vivo-ready antibodies, delivering consistent, high-purity, low-endotoxin antibody solutions to scientists worldwide. Cited in nearly 30,000 peer-reviewed publications, Bio X Cell antibodies drive discovery in cancer, immunology, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Bio X Cell antibodies deliver reliable, reproducible results across in vivo and in vitro organoid and organ-on-chip studies allowing researchers to confidently scale their experiments from milligrams to grams and progress from discovery through translational workflows without switching suppliers or compromising quality. Catalog products are always in stock, and custom services offer an industry-leading 4-week turnaround time. Bio X Cell is headquartered in the US and has regional distribution and logistics hubs in Germany and China. Bio X Cell partners with over 30 distributors to enable the shipping of antibody workflow solutions globally. By supporting every stage of the research workflow, Bio X Cell enables innovation that positively impacts patients and families across the world.

Antibody Solutions Built for Breakthrough Discovery. Reimagined for What's Next.

For more information, please visit bioxcell.com or contact marketing@bxcell.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793878/BXC_Building.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479584/BioXcell_Rebrand_New.jpg