Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market to Grow at 8.6% CAGR During 2021-2026

Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm, has launched a report on the Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing use of DME for LPG blending and transportation fuel in the Asia-Pacific .

. Increasing regulations against high emission fuels in the transportation sector.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Raw Material Type (Fossil Fuel Based and Bio-based)

(Fossil Fuel Based and Bio-based) Application Type (LPG Blending, Aerosol Propellants, Transportation Fuel, and Industrial)

(LPG Blending, Aerosol Propellants, Transportation Fuel, and Industrial) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World).

Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Insights

Market Trends by Raw Material Type

Based on the raw material type, the market is segmented as fossil-fuel based and bio-based.

Fossil fuel-based DME is expected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing product use for LPG blending and transportation fuel in the Asia-Pacific will help attain sustainable gains to the bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing regulations against high emission fuels in the transportation sector are significantly contributing to the overall demand for DME as it has a higher cetane number which provides a better ignition value to ultimately reduce pollutants from the environment.

Market Trends by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as LPG blending, aerosol propellants, transportation fuel, and industrial.

Aerosol propellants are expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by its use across various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and paints & coatings. Its properties such as low odor, low cost, improved purity & stability, low toxicity, wide boiling points range, wide vapor pressure range, and eco-friendly nature drive its growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific holds a major share of the market for bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether. The market is driven by the strong presence of manufacturers coupled with growing adoption of clean fuel alternatives.

Furthermore, increasing demand for cooking fuel with respect to rapid urbanization has encouraged the growth in the region. China and India are the growth engines of the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Akzo Nobel N.V.

China Energy Ltd

Korea Gas Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Mitsubishi Corporation

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd

Oberon Fuels, Inc.

Fuel DME Production Co., Ltd

Grillo-Werke AG

Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

