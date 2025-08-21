Binti Launches First-of-its-Kind "AI for Social Services" Offering with Anthropic, Unleashing AI to Its Customer Base of Agencies Serving 46% of Child Welfare Across the U.S.

Collaboration falls under Anthropic's "AI for Good" focus. Through embedding Claude, Binti will help social workers save administrative time and focus on working with children and families

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binti , the company that is the leader in building software to support social workers and improve outcomes in the child welfare system, announced it's now collaborating with Anthropic to extend its reach across government agencies in the US with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The mission-driven technology company currently serves over 550 agencies in 36 states and the District of Columbia with its SaaS offerings, reaching agencies serving 46% of child welfare in the U.S, and is now expanding with its new AI offering , powered by Anthropic's Claude.

Many social workers spend more than 50% of their time on administrative tasks, which leads to social worker burnout and not enough time with children and families. Binti and Anthropic are collaborating to launch AI tools that streamline much of this administrative work. Binti is careful not to use AI to make any decisions or recommendations. Social workers review and approve what is drafted by AI, ensuring there is human review of all work.

New features of Binti AI include:

Binti Form and Case Note Completion: Social workers can record meetings with families, with their permission. The recording fills out a draft of the social workers' paperwork or case notes for them, saving hours of administrative time. Social workers can also upload handwritten notes to fill out a draft of their paperwork for them.

Chat with Binti AI: Social workers can chat with their case using AI to search through hundreds of pages of forms, case notes, case data, and agency policies to quickly get answers.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Anthropic on safe use of AI and leverage its LLM as we expand our offerings to social workers across the country," said CEO and Co-founder of Binti, Felicia Curcuru. "We have a strong presence across local and state government agencies, serving over 46% of children in care nationwide with our software products, and know that by furthering our offerings with AI, powered by Claude, we will be able to save social workers even more time, and empower them to work more closely with families and children. The ultimate goal is to help every child have a family and a fair chance at life."

Binti is uniquely positioned as a trusted partner to sell into government agencies today and show immediate ROI with its quick deployment.

"When we founded Anthropic, we believed AI could transform lives in meaningful ways," said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. "Seeing Binti help connect children with loving families faster by cutting through months of paperwork is exactly the real-world impact we hoped to enable."

Binti and Anthropic did a pilot launch with 20 child welfare agencies in recent months. The positive results are leading them to open up broadly to all child welfare agencies going forward. Workers have reported saving hours of administrative time every week after using the AI tools.

For more information on Binti's offerings, visit https://binti.com/binti-ai/ .

About Binti

Binti is a mission-driven technology company that builds software to improve the child welfare system in America. Binti has launched several products across 550+ child welfare agencies in 36 states, serving 46% of the country. Binti has served over 100,000 families and over 12,000 social workers. Binti was founded in 2017 and has raised over $60M from top investors, including Founders Fund, First Round Capital, Michael Dell, and others. For more information visit www.binti.com .

