SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced its sponsorship of Hackathon events in Vietnam and Taiwan, aimed at fostering talent development in the rapidly evolving Web3 space. With a strong commitment to supporting technological advancements and blockchain innovations, BingX has partnered with NEO and Taiwan Builder House to sponsor these Hackathon events, and attended as judges and advisory panels.

BingX Sponsored Hackathons in APAC for Web3 Talent Development

Hackathon, also known as codefest, is a social coding event that brings computer programmers and other interested people together to collaboratively work on software or hardware projects. They are usually centered around a specific theme, problem, or challenge. Participants form teams to create innovative solutions, often within a limited timeframe, and present their projects to judges or a panel of experts at the end of the event.

In Vietnam, BingX joins forces with Neo APAC Hackathon, an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform, to organize a Hackathon event, aiming to harness the immense potential of the Vietnamese developer community and encourage them to explore and contribute to the Web3 landscape. This programming competition is hosted in Ho Chi Minh City as the second stop in the 2023 APAC Hackathon series. By doing so, BingX helps promote the growth of Web3 talent in Vietnam's emerging crypto market, as well as contribute to the prosperity of the local Web3 community.

As a diamond sponsor, BingX recently wrapped up its participation in the Taiwan Builder House blockchain event. This Hackathon event gathered the region's brightest minds to brainstorm and develop innovative solutions in the Web3. The competition encompassed themes of Trading, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and NFT, offering participants an opportunity to engage closely with top-notch projects and fulfill conference-related tasks. Additionally, Josh, BingX's Director of Business for the Asia-Pacific region, served as a judge for this hackathon.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, stated: "We are proud to sponsor these meaningful events in Vietnam and Taiwan, where we believe future experts of the blockchain industry will emerge. We believe in nurturing talent in the Web3 space and driving innovation within the blockchain industry. These hackathons exemplify our commitment to fostering creativity and problem-solving among developers and entrepreneurs in the APAC region. We are excited to see the incredible projects and ideas that emerge from these events and to continue supporting the growth of blockchain technology."

BingX's support of these Hackathon events marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards talent development in the Web3 landscape. As it witnesses the incredible potential and innovation that these events inspire, BingX is committed to extending its support beyond APAC and promoting blockchain advancements on a global scale.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users.

