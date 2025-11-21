PANAMA CITY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today launches its new video series, BingX Crypto Friday, along with its livestream extension Alpha Room, for global users. The first episode of BingX Crypto Friday is now available on BingX's official social media platforms, including TikTok, X, and YouTube. The debut of the Alpha Room will follow on November 28.

BingX Presents Crypto Friday Series to Empower Traders with Insights and Guidelines

Themed around "Power Your Trades, Shape Your Future", BingX Crypto Friday is a recurring video column that integrates product knowledge, platform updates, and market insights. In response to the growing need of authoritative, engaging, and up-to-date sources of crypto information, the series is an initiative designed to deliver more efficient and visionary information for trading support. The series and livestreams will cover BingX's latest product upgrades, strategic insights, and newest market trends, featuring the leadership and product experts at BingX. It aims to help users build a deeper understanding of BingX's offerings, develop effective trading strategies, and gain systematic insights into the crypto market, while fostering closer engagement with the BingX community.

"We hope to bridge the gap between user awareness and the latest trends in the market and our product." Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented. "I am excited to consolidate information for a broader audience. As part of our commitment to empowering traders, we aim to help beginners quickly grasp the essentials of crypto and our platform, while also providing experienced traders with actionable insights and added value."

Featuring a professional, fast-paced, and accessible style, this series is tailored to engage crypto enthusiasts, transforming product updates and market trends into practical tools and strategies for traders, through which BingX reinforces its mission to empower traders with the insights and resources they need to succeed.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

