BingX Named Title Sponsor for GM Vietnam 2025, Cementing Leadership in Web3 and AI Innovation

PANAMA CITY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, proudly announced its role as Title Sponsor of GM Vietnam 2025, Vietnam Blockchain Week's flagship event and Southeast Asia's largest Web3 gathering.

Taking place August 1–2 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, GM Vietnam 2025 will gather over 20,000 global participants — from developers and founders to investors and tech visionaries — to explore the next wave of decentralized innovation. BingX is proud to support this collaborative ecosystem where ideas and technologies converge.

This partnership reflects BingX's firm belief in innovation as the cornerstone of progress, echoed in its AI Evolution strategy, a $300M initiative to integrate AI deeply into every layer of the platform. From the BingX AI trading assistant to intelligent strategy tools, BingX is advancing a more personalized trading future — one that resonates with the spirit of GM Vietnam and the shared ambition to push Web3 forward.

"AI is not just a tool, it's a catalyst for redefining how users interact with digital assets," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "As we embed AI into every layer of our platform, from market analysis to intelligent trade execution, our goal is to return dignity, autonomy, and confidence to every trader. This marks the beginning of a more intuitive, empowering trading era." Vivien will deliver a keynote and a panel at GM Vietnam outlining how AI transforms the role of centralized platforms in Web3, continuing the vision she shared at last year's event on building the infrastructure for next-generation Web3 incubation.

2025 marks BingX's second consecutive year as a leading sponsor of GM Vietnam, elevating from Diamond Sponsor in 2024 to Title Sponsor this year, underscoring the platform's longstanding commitment to fostering blockchain innovation and Web3 development in both rapidly-growing crypto markets like Vietnam and beyond.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

