PANAMA CITY, Panama, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its integration with CScalp, a free and powerful trading terminal designed for active cryptocurrency and futures traders. This partnership aims to provide BingX users with advanced trading tools and a seamless trading experience across multiple exchanges.

BingX Levels Up Trading Experience with CScalp’s Advanced Features & Fee Discounts

CScalp is renowned for its robust features tailored for scalping and intraday trading. The platform allows traders to operate across multiple exchanges and trade different instruments within a single interface. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive tools are optimized for quick market analysis, one-click order placement, and efficient position management.

With this integration, BingX users can now leverage CScalp's capabilities to enhance their trading strategies. The platform's features, such as multi-account management, stable connection, and customizable workspace, will enable users to execute trades more efficiently and effectively. BingX users can also benefit from discounts on exchange fees, access to trading signals, and an active trader community, fostering a more informed and cost-effective trading experience.

"We are thrilled to integrate BingX with CScalp, providing our users with a powerful tool to enhance their trading experience", said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to offering innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our trading community."

This integration not only benefits individual traders but also strengthens BingX's position in the market by offering a more versatile and user-centric platform. By aligning with CScalp, BingX continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing cutting-edge tools and services that empower its users to navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency trading landscape with confidence.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

