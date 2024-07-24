BingX Launchpool Unveils MATR1X (MAX): Where Web3, AI, and eSports Converge for Cultural Innovation

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the first phase of BingX Launchpool , featuring MATR1X (MAX), a cultural and entertainment platform that integrates Web3, AI, and eSports, and blockchain infrastructure. On July 26, an AMA will be hosted on Twitter(X) Space, featuring BingX CPO Vivien Lin and MATR1X co-founder Madeira. They will share personal insights on exploring the future of digital entertainment. The BingX launchpool aims to provide BingX users the opportunity to earn new tokens from new project launches.

BingX Launchpool Unveils MATR1X (MAX)

Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer at BingX, emphasized the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge and valuable opportunities for its users. "This launch represents our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and rewarding experiences for our community, enabling them to engage with and explore the future of digital entertainment. BingX Launchpool will continuously bridge its users with promising projects, ensuring mutual benefits and fostering a vibrant ecosystem," she stated.

Innovate Your Investments with BingX Launchpool

BingX Launchpool offers an integrated platform that is part of the globally renowned BingX cryptocurrency exchange, providing users with a seamless and user-friendly interface for new web3 project launches. Participants can earn rewards and free MAX airdrops from the projects being launched, offering a passive earning opportunity and staking flexibility, enabling users to manage their assets with ease. Users also benefit from early access to tokens from promising new projects, a valuable head start when investing in the cryptocurrency market.

Both USDT and BTC prize pools up to 300,000 MAX tokens will be available for MATR1X, providing users with an exciting opportunity to earn rewards every hour by depositing either USDT or BTC with no limit. This approach allows participants to dynamically engage with their assets and automatic collection ensures hourly token rewards are seamlessly distributed to users' fund accounts. The principal is also automatically returned upon the event's conclusion, ensuring a smooth and user-friendly experience. There are more exclusive perks and campaigns for VIP users and early birds.

Discover the MATR1X: A Digital World Where Anything is Possible

By leveraging blockchain technology and AI, MATR1X provides users with a unique, immersive experience that combines gaming, eSports, and a co-creator economy into a cohesive NFT ecosystem. The team behind MATR1X brings over 10 years of experience in game development and publishing, having contributed to the success of various major games within the mobile gaming industry.

As MATR1X (MAX) launches on BingX Launchpool, the exchange continues to innovate and offer valuable opportunities for its users. This initiative not only enhances user engagement but also sets the stage for future advancements in the digital entertainment industry. BingX invites its community to participate in this launch event and experience the benefits firsthand.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

