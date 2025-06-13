PANAMA CITY, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is expanding its reach into the gaming ecosystem with the introduction of SG Coin (SGC) through its Launchpool. This Launchpool brings SG Coin to a broader market, marking an exciting leap forward for both BingX and blockchain-powered gaming. From June 13 to June 17, users can stake USDT or BTC in the Launchpool to earn SGC tokens ahead of their official spot trading debut.

BingX Launchpool to Introduce SG Coin (SGC) with Early Access Rewards

SG Coin (SGC) is the governance and utility token for KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN, a strategic card battle game developed by double jump.tokyo under license from SEGA CORPORATION. Based on the hit Sangokushi Taisen series with over 1 million players, the game lets users earn and spend SGC on card packs and marketplace trades. Produced by legendary arcade game creator Mr. Nishiyama and backed by major investors like SBI Group and SONY Group, the game is now launching its token via BingX Launchpool, giving users early access before its spot trading debut.

Through this Launchpool, BingX users can stake USDT or BTC in three different pools - USDT pool, BTC pool, and the new user pool — to earn SG Coin (SGC) before official spot trading. BingX users who stake for at least 48 hours can unlock additional bonus rewards. And new users who join during the campaign period will also receive exclusive benefits. In addition, the Invite feature allows users to earn extra rewards by bringing friends into the campaign.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, shared her thoughts: "We are excited to introduce SG Coin through BingX Launchpool, a significant step in merging blockchain with gaming innovation. By offering early access to SG Coin, we are empowering our users to explore the future of Web3 gaming. This launch marks that we will roll out many more strategic initiatives aimed at bringing high-quality, blockchain-driven experiences to our platform."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710554/en_1920x1080_1_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg