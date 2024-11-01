VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the official launch of Legend of Arcadia's ARCA token on the BingX launchpool. This highly anticipated event brings a robust reward pool of 800,000 ARCA, inviting users to stake with USDT and BTC in a campaign that combines accessibility for new users with compelling earning potential for all.

BingX Launchpool Lists Legend of Arcadia's ARCA Token with New Staking Pools

Legend of Arcadia (LOA) is a card-based RPG game built on a vast story universe inspired by Kingdom Hearts. LOA is built with the latest technology for the modern gamer, powered by blockchain. This ARCA Launchpool campaign will run for a limited time and participants will have the chance to join three staking pools, one of which is an exclusive newcomer pool for USDT, featuring a capped staking limit of 2,000 USDT and offering 35% of the total reward pool. There is also an additional USDT pool and BTC pool, open to all users. To further amplify rewards, users can participate in an ARCA staking event, maximizing opportunities for participants during this limited-time campaign.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, highlighted this launch as an exciting addition to BingX's expanding GameFi offerings. "The ARCA launch on BingX Launchpool introduces our community to an immersive GameFi experience, where blockchain rewards meet engaging gameplay," Lin remarked. "The game showcases the type of high-value, innovative GameFi projects we would like to support. We are glad to see a new attempt for sustainable web3 gaming."

BingX Launchpool offers a user-friendly design for a seamless staking experience, featuring flexible staking and withdrawal options that let users deposit or withdraw assets anytime during the campaign. Rewards are automatically calculated hourly and distributed directly to users' accounts, with all assets returned upon the campaign's end. This streamlined process makes staking with BingX Launchpool simple and efficient from start to finish.

BingX Launchpool's introduction of the ARCA token serves as a bridge, connecting innovative project teams like Legend of Arcadia with a global user base eager for fresh opportunities in the GameFi space. By offering a platform that amplifies visibility and engagement, BingX empowers projects to reach new audiences while enabling users to participate in blockchain-driven experiences. This collaboration highlights BingX's dedication to enriching its ecosystem, delivering added value to users, and supporting the ongoing evolution of Web3 gaming.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546686/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg