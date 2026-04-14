PANAMA CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, recently announced a zero-fee trading campaign for BingX TradFi Futures running from April 13 to July 31. It allows users to trade futures on traditional financial assets with no fees, while ensuring that partners and affiliates continue to receive full commissions through platform-funded subsidies.

BingX Launches Zero-Fee TradFi Futures while Maintaining Full Partner Commissions

The zero-fee initiative builds on the broader BingX TradFi Market, which offers cost-free access to a growing range of over 100 traditional financial assets across commodities, forex, stocks, and indices. Fully integrated across the BingX ecosystem, BingX TradFi capabilities extend into perpetual futures, AI-powered trading tools, and copy trading, enabling users to diversify strategies efficiently.

During the campaign period, all eligible TradFi Futures trades executed by referred users will incur zero trading fees. Despite the absence of fees, partners will continue to earn commissions at standard rates, with BingX covering the difference through direct subsidies. This approach ensures that users benefit from reduced trading costs while partners remain fully incentivized to grow their networks.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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