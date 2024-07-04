VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its new USDC-margined trading services on July 4, marking a significant milestone in the platform's continuous efforts to empower traders. This strategic addition aims to provide users with more flexibility and efficiency, aligning with BingX's commitment to innovation and excellence.

BingX Launches USDC-Margined Perpetual Futures Trading

Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer at BingX, highlighted the company's commitment to empowering cryptocurrency traders with more versatile options. "At BingX, our goal is to provide an enhanced trading experience to our traders so they have the flexibility to be more efficient and effective without the need for stablecoin exchange. We hope to further empower our traders with more flexible trading options to succeed in this dynamic cryptocurrency market."

Enhanced Flexibility with USDC Settlements

The new USDC perpetual contracts offer an innovative trading option similar to the popular USDT perpetual contracts. Now, BingX traders can hold and use USDC across multiple BingX markets. This increases transaction efficiency and provides a more convenient trading experience. For instance, in BingX's BTC/USDC futures, all margins, profits, and losses are settled in USDC, ensuring a consistent and transparent trading environment.

BingX continues to refine its contract products, solidifying its position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange within the global web3 industry. The introduction of USDC-margined trading is a testament to BingX's dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its traders. By expanding the range of perpetual contract products, BingX empowers traders with more choices and enhanced flexibility in their trading activities.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

