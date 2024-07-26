BingX Launches Pre-Market Trading for Early Access to New Digital Assets

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the launch of BingX Pre-Market Trading feature. Utilizing this feature, BingX users can enjoy early access to coins, efficient price discovery, and enhanced liquidity. It also allows for the activation of community trading interests, positioning BingX as a primary market for new assets once they are officially listed. This innovative platform enhancement is set to redefine the landscape of cryptocurrency trading, providing users with unprecedented early access to new digital assets before their official listing, starting with Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Catizen (CATI). This captivating clicker game has garnered a substantial user base interested in the TON Ecosystem built on the Telegram instant messaging app.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, expressed her enthusiasm and emphasized the feature's significance for the platform's users. "This new feature represents a major milestone for BingX, providing our users with early access to new coins and the ability to secure advantageous positions before these coins are listed on the spot market. We are dedicated to continually innovating and delivering tools that empower our users to stay ahead in the dynamic cryptocurrency market." said Lin.

Early Opportunities & Real Trades

BingX Pre-Market Trading operates as an over-the-counter (OTC) platform, facilitating genuine peer-to-peer trading of new coins. This feature allows users to acquire coins at optimal prices, secure liquidity in advance, and complete deliveries at mutually agreed-upon times. allowing buyers and sellers to freely choose and create orders based on their preferences and price expectations. Whether acting as a buyer, seller, or both, users can set their desired prices and quantities, ensuring a flexible and user-driven trading environment.

The platform ensures transaction security by freezing the relevant amounts for both buyers and sellers, guaranteeing that every order has solid financial backing. This reduces the risk of failed trades. Sellers can also complete deliveries as soon as they have the coins, locking in their order profits without waiting for the delivery period to end. As a trusted leader in the cryptocurrency trading industry, BingX continues to innovate and deliver features that enhance the trading experience for its global user base. The launch of the Pre-Market Trading feature highlights BingX's commitment to security, reliability, and user empowerment.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

