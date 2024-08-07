VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the launch of the Global Broker Program 3.0, featuring upgraded rewards and extensive exposure resources. This initiative aims to foster strong partnerships with broker platforms worldwide and incentivize their participation with attractive benefits.

BingX Launches Global Broker Program 3.0 with Enhanced Rewards and Visibility

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, shared her thoughts on the launch of the Global Broker Program 3.0, explaining its potential to strengthen partnerships and drive innovation in the cryptocurrency trading space. "This upgraded program underscores our commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem and providing unparalleled support and rewards to our broker partners. The enhanced incentives and exposure resources will significantly benefit brokers, encouraging more to join and thrive on the BingX platform," Lin stated, looking forward to welcoming new partners and witnessing the positive impact of these advancements.

The BingX Global Broker Program 3.0 introduces significant upgrades, with brokers now eligible to receive rewards up to 20,000 USDT. The program offers a comprehensive reward structure designed to encourage broker participation and active trading on BingX. Brokers can also earn additional rewards based on the transaction fees generated within the first few weeks of trading. The program also includes an attractive referral scheme. Brokers who successfully refer another broker to the program will receive a referral bonus package set to 2,000 USDT. This package includes 500 USDT in cash rewards, 500 USDT in trial funds, and 1,000 USDT in bonus funds, making it highly beneficial for brokers to bring their peers into the BingX ecosystem.

BingX's previous broker programs have garnered substantial interest and established successful partnerships with other trading platforms. Utilizing this launch, BingX aims to expand its network of broker partners and build mutually beneficial relationships. The exchange invites brokers worldwide to join the new program and take advantage of enhanced rewards and exposure opportunities.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

