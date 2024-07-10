BingX Launches "Elite Trader Pro" Program: Empowering Traders with a Path to Success

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the launch of its new promotion, the 'Elite Trader Pro' Program. This event is designed to attract top trading talents and supply them with unparalleled opportunities to showcase and refine their skills. This also provides a fast promotion path, helping traders become proficient money management experts and achieving revenue growth through advanced trading strategies. With the BingX slogan "Empowering Traders", this initiative aligns perfectly with the platform's commitment to supporting and nurturing trading expertise.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, warmly welcomes professional, enthusiast, and new traders to the demo trading competition, emphasizing the inclusivity and risk-free nature of the event. "We invite traders of all levels to join our demo trading promotion as it's designed to be accessible and rewarding for everyone. Since there is no financial risk involved, it's a fantastic opportunity to experience the excitement of trading and improve your strategies in a supportive environment. We look forward to seeing your talent and passion shine!", Vivien commented.

What is the Elite Trader Pro Program?

The BingX Elite Trader Pro program offers a comprehensive framework for traders to showcase their skills and advance their trading careers. The program is structured in two distinct phases. The first phase, the Challenge Stage, involves participants engaging in a VST demo trade to complete set challenges and progress to the next stage. The second phase, Real Transaction Stage, allows successful challengers to receive a dedicated asset management account, enabling them to conduct real transactions and earn profit-sharing and documentary income.

The inaugural phase of the program runs from July 9, 2024 to September 9, 2024 (UTC). During this period, participants will trade perpetual futures BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT for at least 15 non-consecutive days. They will aim to achieve positive daily returns with a minimum amount of orders executed without any unpositioned squaring orders. The top 100 traders from the Challenge Stage will receive real trading accounts for up to 50,000 USDT. BingX users who complete the challenge but are not selected among the top 100 will receive a chance to receive a trial bonus and a Copy Trading Subsidy Gift Pack, limited to the first 500 participants.

Maximize Earnings with Dual Income Streams

BingX traders stand to earn double income streams from both copy trading profit shares and trading profit shares since the trading funds provided can't be withdrawn. Those who advance to the second stage can earn up to 90% of the transaction share, maximizing their earnings from successful trades. They can also receive up to 20% of the follow-up profit, further enhancing their revenue potential. This dual-income structure not only rewards top performers but also incentivizes consistent, profitable trading, making the BingX Elite Trader Pro program an unparalleled opportunity for ambitious traders to significantly boost their financial returns.

An Inclusive Opportunity for All

This promotion offers complimentary entry, requiring no deposits. Participants will engage in demo trading during the first stage of the promotion, allowing them to experience the dynamics of the market without any financial risk. This format ensures that the event is accessible to everyone, from seasoned professionals to newcomers eager to test their strategies. BingX invites traders from all backgrounds to take part in this exciting event, offering them a unique opportunity to prove their trading capabilities and gain recognition within the cryptocurrency trading community.

This initiative by BingX seeks to provide traders a new opportunity to enhance their skills and gain valuable experience. By participating in this challenge, traders can improve their trading strategies in a risk-free environment, preparing them for real-world trading scenarios while having the chance to win big, while contributing to the overall elevation of trading standards within the BingX community.

