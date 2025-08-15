PANAMA CITY, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the Major Crypto Carnival—a seasonal trading event inspired by recent bullish sentiment across the crypto space. With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major assets sustaining upward momentum, the campaign offers competitive challenges and rewards tailored to today's heightened trading activity.

BingX Launches $500,000 Major Crypto Carnival to Unite Traders Amid Bullish Market

Running from August 14 to August 30 (UTC+8), the event features multiple participation tracks for both new and experienced traders. By participating in referral incentives, major cryptocurrency trading challenges, profit-and-loss competitions, and community giveaways, users have the chance to share in a total 500,000 USDT prize pool. By offering varied entry points, BingX seeks to encourage broader participation and enhance accessibility for its user base—regardless of experience level or trading strategy.

"This campaign is about more than rewards—it's about rallying our community around shared market excitement." said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "When the market moves fast, traders want platforms that can keep pace, offer meaningful competition, and foster genuine interaction. This campaign was created to meet those needs head-on, combining the excitement of competition with accessibility BingX is known for."

The seasonal campaign builds on BingX's track record of delivering relevant, community-focused initiatives, following a year of expansions across AI, security, and accessibility. As market conditions evolve, the platform will adapt its campaigns to align with trader sentiment, offering timely opportunities for users to connect, compete, and grow within the BingX ecosystem.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751425/en_ins_1080x1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg