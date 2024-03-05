VILNIUS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , the world leading cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled its latest initiative, the Team-up Deposit , aimed at enhancing financial collaboration and maximizing investment returns. This pioneering feature encourages connectivity within the BingX community, fostering a collective approach to crypto investment inspired by the concept of social trading. As the first and largest crypto copy trading platform, BingX continues to innovate and redefine the standards of collaborative investment practices.

BingX Introduces First-of-its-Kind Team-up Deposit to Enhance the Wealth Portfolio

The mechanics are simple yet innovative – BingX offers its users a 7-day deposit product with guaranteed principal and an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 18.5%. Upon successful subscription, BingX users can extend invitations to friends, forming teams and unlocking doubled annualized returns. The first 200 teams, encompassing a total of 400 participants, will each receive additional trial funds. Notably, if a participant registers as a new user through the team-up page during the event, exclusive trial funds will be distributed to both team members. At maturity, the principal and interest are automatically redeemed to the participant's funding account, ensuring a streamlined and hassle-free investment experience.

BingX's Team-up Deposit isn't just an investment avenue; it's a collective journey towards mutual financial success, reinforcing BingX's commitment to innovative and collaborative wealth management solutions.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented on the launch: "Team-up Deposit epitomizes BingX's unwavering commitment to exploring the synergies of blockchain technology and traditional finance. Evolving from our earlier breakthrough in social trading, this new product underscores our dedication to pioneering diversified financial solutions. At BingX, we remain resolute in our mission to empower traders through continuous innovation, striving to be the gateway into the dynamic realm of crypto."

In anticipation of its approaching 6th-anniversary celebration in May, BingX has plans to unveil a series of innovative and appealing products and services in the coming months. Team-up Deposit is just the beginning of an exciting journey towards a more enriched and collaborative wealth management experience.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https:// mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354913/BingX.jpg