PANAMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced a comprehensive upgrade to its VIP program, unveiling a host of new benefits and services designed to enhance the experience of its most valued users. The upgrade underscores BingX's commitment to delivering premium trading services with a strong focus on accessibility, performance, and trust.

BingX Elevates VIP Exclusivity With Zero-Fee Benefits, Concierge Services, and Premium Perks

As part of the new initiative, BingX VIPs will gain access to exclusive perks including discounted fiat exchange rates, zero-fees for guaranteed price orders, and zero slippage for trigger orders, liquidation insurance, a new 13% APR seven-day wealth management product for first-time users, and privileged subscription quotas for Launchpool events. These benefits represent a significant step forward in delivering tangible advantages to traders seeking more flexibility, lower costs, and greater opportunities within the BingX ecosystem.

To further elevate the VIP experience, BingX has established a dedicated relationship team offering concierge-style services and a unique VIP identity. Each VIP client is paired with a personal relationship manager who provides one-on-one guidance through essential processes such as account setup, deposits, and trading. This hands-on support ensures an efficient and trusted experience, tailored to the needs of advanced traders who value both precision and reliability.

"Launching this upgraded VIP program is all about fostering trust, strengthening relationships, and rewarding loyalty within our community," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "By combining exclusive financial benefits with dedicated relationship management, we're delivering the kind of user-first experience that defines our vision as an exchange, ensuring VIP clients not only feel supported, but truly empowered."

Looking ahead, BingX plans to continue to refine and expand its VIP offerings, ensuring its most dedicated users remain at the heart of its innovation. By blending industry-leading trading benefits with personalized service, BingX reaffirms its commitment to creating a trading environment built on transparency, reliability, and long-term partnership.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777319/en_1920x1080_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg