BingX Collaborates with WunderTrading to Elevate Crypto Automated Trading

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its integration with WunderTrading, a cutting-edge platform that allows users to trade and invest crypto seamlessly using automated trading bots. This strategic partnership is aimed at enhancing the automated trading experience for BingX users and introducing a new level of convenience and innovation.

WunderTrading is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that simplifies cryptocurrency trading experience for beginners. Users can easily copy strategies of renowned traders or create their own. The platform offers an advanced trading terminal and automated bots integrated with TradingView, allowing users to manage portfolios efficiently within a single app. WunderTrading stands out by consolidating trading tools, enhancing user experience, and introducing unique features like the Spread-trading Terminal.

The integration of BingX and WunderTrading offers BingX users a significant advantage. With access to TradingView integration and the innovative Spread-trading Terminal, users can automate their trading strategies and diversify their portfolios with minimal risk. The Spread-trading terminal enables BingX users to choose assets for constructing a spread and will execute buy and sell orders simultaneously for the selected pairs. This integration empowers BingX users to create and fine-tune crypto trading bots swiftly, providing a unique opportunity to optimize their trading while minimizing market volatility risks.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "BingX is always striving to offer our users the most innovative and user-friendly tools to navigate the crypto market with efficiency and greater ease. Our partnership with WunderTrading is a significant step forward. With this integration, we empower our users to trade smarter, diversify their portfolios, and navigate the crypto market with newfound confidence. We're excited to see our users leverage the power of automated trading through WunderTrading and make the most of this enhanced trading experience."

As BingX and WunderTrading join forces, users can look forward to an enhanced trading journey filled with innovative tools and features designed to optimize their trading strategies.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn about BingX.

