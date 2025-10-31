BingX Bridges TradFi and Web3 at Blockchain Life 2025, Celebrates Top Industry Recognition

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, marked a strong presence as a Strategic Sponsor at Blockchain Life 2025, the 15th International Forum on Web3, Cryptocurrencies, and Mining. Held on October 28–29 in Dubai, U.A.E., the event gathered attendees from 130 countries, spotlighting the next phase of digital finance and blockchain innovation.

BingX engaged participants through an interactive booth experience featuring community activities and merchandise giveaways, emphasizing its commitment to accessibility, education, and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem.

At the event, Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, was honored with the Blockchain Life Award 2025 for Top Woman in Crypto of the Year. The recognition underscores her leadership in driving BingX's AI-powered product strategy and promoting inclusivity and innovation in Web3.

Receiving the award, Lin commented: "Being recognized as Top Woman in Crypto of the Year is an honor, and it highlights the growing presence and influence of women shaping the Web3 industry. It reflects how diverse leadership and perspectives are essential to driving balanced, thoughtful innovation in the digital asset space."

Lucas L., Head of Fiat Business at BingX, participated in a Day 1 roundtable titled "Stablecoins and Banks: Connecting Crypto and Traditional Finance". He examined how fiat and blockchain systems are converging to create a more efficient and accessible global financial infrastructure. Lucas underscored the critical role of exchanges in building robust systems for users across the community in risk management, user protection, and transparency within the stablecoin ecosystem, noting that BingX aims to make the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain safe, scalable, and sustainable.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

