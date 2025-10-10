PANAMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, wrapped up a landmark presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world's largest crypto event, where it participated as a Title Sponsor. Across two days, BingX showcased its role as a thought leader in the convergence of AI and blockchain, while reinforcing its position in the industry through partnerships, keynotes, and community engagement.

BingX and John Terry Team Up to Share the Playbook for Greatness at TOKEN2049 Singapore

A highlight of BingX's participation was the presence of Chelsea Football Club legend John Terry, who joined BingX at the event as part of their ongoing partnership. This year, the collaboration between BingX and Chelsea FC centered around the shared theme Trained on Greatness saw BingX's Chief Product Officer Vivien Lin join Terry for an exclusive session, sharing insights on leadership, teamwork, and building confidence—qualities that resonate in both football and finance. Throughout the session, Lin and Terry emphasized the intersections of these two fields:

Winning Mindset: Success comes from continuous learning, surrounding yourself with stronger teammates, and maintaining a growth mindset.

Culture & Team Spirit: True excellence is collective, built by valuing contributions from both star players and support staff.

Discipline & Preparation: Years of unseen sacrifice and consistent preparation lay the foundation for high-level performance.

Leadership: Leading by example, adapting to individual members of the team, and sharing responsibility are essential to earning trust and sustaining results.

Speaking to the importance of leadership during the session, Terry commented: "Leadership isn't only about giving orders—it's about listening. Some of the youngest players I captained brought fresh perspectives that made us stronger. The best teams respect every voice, no matter the age or experience. True leadership is about knowing when to speak, when to step back, and when to let others lead, because a team thrives when every individual feels valued and heard."

In her second appearance, Lin delivered the keynote Borderless Money and Intelligence: The Next Wave of Crypto x AI where she explored how blockchain and AI complement each other—emphasizing how decentralization redistributes trust through blockchain consensus, while AI delivers transparency and intelligence by turning vast on-chain data into actionable insights. She highlighted that data quality is the true competitive edge, and that AI now acts as a co-creator—democratizing advanced tools and adapting to users, pointing to a future where exchanges evolve into personalized, learning systems built around the needs of their users.

"From our constantly expanding BingX AI product portfolio to our partners in the industry and beyond, BingX is building bridges between culture, technology, and community. Our goal is not just to follow trends, but to lead with meaningful products and partnerships that empower users worldwide." said Lin.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

