PANAMA CITY, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced a significant milestone for its AI-powered trading assistant, BingX AI, which has surpassed 2 million users and processed 20 million queries since its launch in May.

BingX AI Hits 2 Million Users and 20 Million Queries in Just 100 Days

BingX AI is built as a suite of integrated intelligence, powered by multi-model AI engines and vast datasets. It is distinguished by five unique AI avatars, designed to guide users through different stages of their trading journey — from market analysis and strategy development to execution and real-time monitoring.

The Analyst: Decodes the market by turning complex charts and data into clear, actionable trading insights, through AI-powered Candlestick, Market, Trading, and Token analysis.

The Strategist: Builds tailored strategies and forecasts to help users trade smarter with AI Trade Review and Trend Forecasting.

The Recommender: Suggests tokens, traders, and news that best fit users' trading profiles through Pro Trader Recommender, AI News Briefing, and Trading Analysis functionality.

The Protector: Identifies risks and simulates outcomes to safeguard users' portfolio with Smart Position Analysis.

The Monitor: Tracks market movements and funding rates to keep users informed in real time with Market and New Token analysis.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: "AI is redefining what's possible in digital asset trading, not by replacing human decision-making, but by enhancing it with real-time intelligence. With BingX AI, we're bridging the gap between AI's promise and real-world utility—offering users context, clarity, and confidence in one unified platform. Surpassing two million users is just the beginning; our goal is to make intelligent, accessible trading the standard for everyone, everywhere. Traders can expect more new AI capabilities in the coming weeks as BingX continues to expand the platform's role at the intersection of innovation and usability."

BingX AI forms a key part of BingX's AI Evolution Strategy, a $300M initiative to embed AI across the platform. By consolidating fragmented trading tools into a single, intelligent ecosystem, BingX empowers traders of all levels with professional-grade insights, decision-making support and trading with greater confidence.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

