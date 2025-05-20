BingX AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision to Build the Future of AI-Powered Crypto

PANAMA CITY, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is excited to announce a bold, incremental strategy BingX AI Evolution to mark its 7th anniversary. This is a transformative blueprint that places artificial intelligence at the core of its innovation and operational roadmap. As part of this strategic shift, BingX plans to invest $300 million over the next three years to accelerate AI integration across its platform and ecosystem. This milestone initiative underscores BingX's mission to redefine crypto with AI, driving meaningful progress across the Web3 space by embedding AI into every aspect of user experience, exchange operations, and future industry collaboration.

"We are thrilled to share this evolution as we celebrate our 7th anniversary. This is not just a product update — it's a strategic reorientation," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "In the future, AI will become a defining engine of our evolution, enabling faster and smarter experiences. We want BingX to be more than just a trading platform — we want it to be a place where users feel empowered and genuinely supported by intelligent tools at every step of their journey. As AI grows more powerful, it's crucial that innovation remains aligned with user needs and long-term trust. This drives our commitment to leading AI integration in crypto with both ambition and responsibility."

AI as a Companion in Every User Journey

BingX will deploy AI across every stage of the user experience, beginning with an AI-powered tool to support users across various scenarios. From real-time market insights and position diagnostics to intelligent trade suggestions and trader analysis, the tool is designed to help users trade smarter and feel more confident. It addresses common concerns like market uncertainty and complex strategies. This marks the first step in making AI a true companion in every user journey.

Meanwhile, BingX Labs will accelerate investments in AI-native Web3 projects, incubating innovations that bridge decentralized technologies with machine learning capabilities.

AI at the Core of BingX DNA

Looking ahead, BingX is set to become an AI-native company in its operations, culture, and decision-making. From internal processes to strategic direction, AI will influence how BingX thinks, acts, and grows.

This long-term vision goes beyond the exchange platform, as BingX commits to playing a leadership role in building a responsible, resilient, and interoperable Web3 AI ecosystem. Through deep collaboration with industry partners, the exchange aims to co-create frameworks that ensure innovation is aligned with security, ethics, and shared standards.

AI x Web3: Shaping the Intelligent Future of Crypto

BingX recognizes that talent is the cornerstone of this revolution and aims to become the top-of-mind destination for individuals eager to lead and shape the next wave of breakthroughs in this dynamic field.

Meanwhile, BingX will establish a dedicated institute for AI research and innovation, designed to be the engine room for breakthroughs at the intersection of AI and Web3. This initiative reflects BingX's long-term vision to not only adapt to the future — but actively build it.

BingX's growth underscores its commitment to this AI evolution. The platform now serves over 20 million users worldwide and ranks among the Top 5 crypto derivatives trading platforms. Through BingX Labs, over $15 million has already been invested to accelerate innovation and support the broader Web3 ecosystem. As BingX moves forward, its AI-driven approach will continue to shape a more intelligent, inclusive, and connected digital economy — leading with purpose, inspiring progress, and unlocking smarter ways to AI-native future of crypto.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

