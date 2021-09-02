Bingo Blitz joins the American Heart Association's Life Is Why campaign to promote heart health for all

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 killer of Americans[1].

To respond to this national need and to support a world with longer, healthier lives, Bingo Blitz – the world's #1 free-to-play social bingo game[2] – is proud to announce its support for the American Heart Association, the world's leading non-profit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.

With over one million people playing Bingo Blitz every day across social networks and mobile platforms, our support will communicate the importance of heart and brain health to a truly global network of players.

Bringing together gaming and health

This support relationship brings together the worlds of gaming and health in a unique way.

Bingo Blitz players are also being encouraged to raise awareness by sharing gifts with each other within the Bingo Blitz game, from August 29 - September 2, 2021.

Bingo Blitz is also donating $100,000 to the American Heart Association's Life Is Why campaign, which funds research and education programs that build stronger, healthier communities.

At the same time, players worldwide will be able to engage with content across Bingo Blitz's social media channels, promoting the importance of nutrition and mental wellbeing for heart and brain health.

Empowering women to take charge of their heart health

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year[3].

A majority of Bingo Blitz players are women, so a key focus of the initiative is empowering women to take charge of their heart health.

The objective is not just to raise money, but to raise vital awareness about the Life Is Why campaign, the importance of health throughout life, and how changes in lifestyle can prevent risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Why gaming?

Millions of Americans play games every day on social media or on smartphones, making up a huge online community.

Bingo Blitz, a game from the leading global gaming company Playtika, is passionate about mobilising its players to make a real difference in communities across the country.

Bingo Blitz has already led on a number of nonprofit partnerships achieving widespread impact. Bingo Blitz has already successfully partnered with Feeding America to provide 1 million free meals to communities in need during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as running in-game activities and donating $100,000 to support the Make A Wish Foundation, helping to dreams come true for terminally ill children.

Playtika's games studios also partnered with the World Health Organization's #PlayApartTogether campaign to promote the importance of social distancing at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst encouraging people to reach out to and support others through gaming.

This supporter relationship between Bingo Blitz and the American Heart Association creates a path for millions of gamers to support the vital work of the world's leading heart and brain health organization. It also supports personal health by helping players learn more about the importance of preventing risks factors that can lead to heart disease and stroke.

Dudu Dahan, General Manager at Bingo Blitz said, "It is a privilege to be supporting the American Heart Association's Life Is Why Campaign. This is an amazing opportunity for Bingo Blitz and our global community of players to support the AHA's life-saving work, and will empower our players to become ambassadors for living healthier, longer lives. Up to 80% of strokes and heart disease can be prevented and we want to get this powerful message out there, and to support the AHA's vital work and breakthrough research".

"We are meeting people where they are with important heart health education," said Matt Jackson, CEO/Founder Ultimate Gaming Championship and American Heart Association Revive Volunteer "Bingo Blitz has allowed us to engage their players through social media to share prevention messaging to support a heart healthy lifestyle while raising funds to continue to fund, educate and support healthy communities."

*based on AppAnnie data

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play social bingo game, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms.

At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through a high-action, skill-based game, packed with exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 36 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

[1] [3] Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—A Report From the American Heart Association (2021 update) - https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000950

[2] Based on App Annie data

