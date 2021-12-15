Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market worth $593.0 million by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market by Type (Binders For Meat & Meat Substitutes, Scaffolders For Cultured Meat), Application (Meat Products, Meat Substitutes, Cultured Meat), Meat Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026 and 2032", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion, by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2026. The global cultured meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 593.0 million by 2032, recording a CAGR of 15.7% from 2026 to 2032.

The global perception toward animal meat products is shifting towards products like cultured meat. Today, a wide range of functional foods have been developed, including probiotics, prebiotics, and symbiotic foods. These products have changed the approach of considering animals only as a source of energy and nutrition to biologically manufacturing meat that confers benefits on human health.

A rise in demand for cultured meat is expected to drive the growth of the scaffolders market

The scaffolders and cultured market have been growing at an accelerated pace since the first creation of the cultured meat burger back in 2013. Dozens of companies have entered the cultured meat industry, and various product species such as chicken, beef, pork, and seafood are in the development process. The geographical distribution of these companies is in 19 countries across five continents, 37% in North America, 25% in Asia, and 21% in Europe. Several companies have emerged to embrace the cultured meat value chain, including low-cost cell culture medium, bioreactor, scaffolding materials, and cell lines.

The use of phosphates and hydrocolloids as binders increase the texture of the meat

Popular binders in ground meat-based products include oatmeal, breadcrumbs, rice, and even semolina. Starches, cereal floors, and vegetable hydrocolloids such as carrageenans and alginates are some of the widely used meat binders in the meat processing industry. The use of polysaccharide gums such as carrageenans and alginates as water binders in low-fat meat products is of great interest to meat processors because of consumer demand for leaner and lower-cost muscle foods. Meat-derived protein ingredients are collagen, gelatin, and blood-derived proteins. The addition of collagen to meat products as a binder has been shown to be advantageous. Collagen is believed to have the potential as a substitute for starches and other hydrocolloids in the formulation of meat products.

Key Players:

Key players in this market include ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry (Ireland), Danagreen Co., Ltd (South Korea), Marix Meats (US), and Memphis Meat (US).

