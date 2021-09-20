Binance Smart Chain (BSC) launches mentor committee to support aspiring blockchain projects

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the leading DeFi and NFT infrastructure, has launched a mentoring committee comprising of representatives from leading venture capital firms, asset management companies and blockchain organizations, to provide expert guidance, investment and growth opportunities to eligible projects building on BSC. Under the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Program, about 60 shortlisted projects will be admitted to the Incubation Program to accelerate technological development, user growth, and fundraising efforts.

The pool of mentors will include representatives from Binance Labs, NGC, Hashkey, Multicoin Capital, Sky9 Capital, Chainlink Labs, Cream Finance, PSP Soteria Ventures (PSV), QCP Soteria Node (QSN), GSR, IOSG, Future Money Capital, Certik, Peckshield, Altonomy Ventures and Animoca Brands.

"Nascent projects deserve support in terms of funding and mentoring to grow and scale. With development focused and technology driven initiatives, the BSC ecosystem is now an ocean of opportunities for developers and entrepreneurs to leverage. By providing acceleration, bug bounties and incubation opportunities, we're setting a runway for BSC projects to take off," said Gwendolyn Regina, Director at BSC Accelerator Fund.

The incubation program will be split into multiple segments designed to first help projects seek industrial expertise, one-on-one mentoring, community support and fundraising.

The BSC Accelerator Fund will organize interactive sessions with founders, builders, investors and industry experts for open networking. Projects will be matched with mentors on the basis of specific blockages and/or challenges encountered. After considering the background, expertise and knowledge mentors will be picked according to the project's requirements.

"Builders are the lifeblood of this industry, and a little mentoring and education can make the difference to empower them to build a better, fairer, more decentralized world"

- Patrick Collins, Chainlink Labs.

Shortlisted projects will have the opportunity to join the BSC community to spread awareness around their products. After thorough due diligence BSC will support projects with a multitude of programs and events including MVBIII Monthly Stars Workshop, BSC Project Spotlight articles, AMAs, Airdrops, Demo Day on Binance Live, and more.

With projects being focused on building sustainable business models and unit economics, many do not have the resources and means to fetch funds with different priorities at hand; BSC will connect eminent venture capitalists and investment firms with the projects for potential funding. The fundraising can also include seed fundings upto $1M under the $100M fund set-up to boost the BSC ecosystem.

About Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain retains the former's fast execution times and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality to support compatible dApps. For more information on Binance Smart Chain, please visit https://www.binance.org

