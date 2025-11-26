Binance Launches 'Binance Prestige' Bespoke Service for Private Wealth and Asset Allocators Taking First Step into Crypto Amid Rising Demand

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume and users, today announced the launch of Binance Prestige , a bespoke service designed to support the traditional finance (TradFi) affluent segment as they take their first steps into cryptocurrency. Encompassing onboarding, fiat services, financing and more, Binance Prestige addresses the specific needs of family offices, private funds and other asset allocators seeking a high-touch, professional approach to digital asset management.

Crypto remains a relatively new asset class, and many TradFi affluent investors are unsure about how to proceed after deciding to allocate capital. These investors require tailored solutions to navigate and guide them through the unique complexities of crypto effectively. Binance Prestige fills this gap by providing comprehensive, step-by-step support aligned with the rigorous compliance and operational standards expected by this growing market segment.

The Alternative Investment Management Association found over half (55%) of traditional hedge funds now have exposure to digital assets in 2025, up from 47% in 2024, with 71% planning to increase their crypto exposure in the near term.[1] 54% of wealth management professionals now see digital assets as key for client engagement, up from 44% last year, according to an Avaloq survey.[2]

The launch of Binance Prestige comes one year after Binance introduced Binance Wealth , the first crypto exchange technology solution tailored for wealth managers who act as intermediaries to oversee their clients exposure to crypto assets and provide a user experience closely aligned to TradFi standards. While Binance Wealth empowers intermediaries in supporting their high-net-worth clients, Binance Prestige is built for affluent investors and asset allocators that prefer to invest directly, offering a high-touch service tailored to their unique needs. The positive market response to Binance Wealth, combined with a 32% increase in institutional trading volume on Binance from Q2 to Q3 this year, underscores rising demand for bespoke crypto solutions for the ultra-wealthy.

"Binance Wealth's ability to cater to the unique needs of the wealth segment has validated our specialized, high-touch service offerings. As more affluent individuals and professional asset managers increasingly embrace digital assets, we saw an opportunity to deliver an even more bespoke solution tailored to the needs of this growing market segment," said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance. "Binance Prestige addresses the friction encountered by TradFi sophisticated clients after they have made the strategic decision to allocate to crypto and our global team experienced in institutional asset management supports them through every step of their investing journey."

Binance Prestige is built on six core service pillars to provide comprehensive end-to-end coverage: onboarding, fiat access, structured products, capital financing, custody, insights and reporting.

Onboarding: Binance Prestige offers personalized onboarding with dedicated account managers who guide clients through every step, ensuring a smooth transition tailored to each client's structure, risk tolerance, and operational needs.

Binance Prestige offers personalized onboarding with dedicated account managers who guide clients through every step, ensuring a smooth transition tailored to each client's structure, risk tolerance, and operational needs. Fiat Access: Binance supports over 100 fiat currencies and stablecoins, enabling easy movement of funds between traditional and digital markets through secure banking integrations, helping clients and portfolio managers maintain liquidity and react quickly.

Binance supports over 100 fiat currencies and stablecoins, enabling easy movement of funds between traditional and digital markets through secure banking integrations, helping clients and portfolio managers maintain liquidity and react quickly. Structured Products: Clients get access to customized solutions including structured products and automated strategies designed to meet specific goals like yield enhancement, downside protection or targeted market exposure.

Clients get access to customized solutions including structured products and automated strategies designed to meet specific goals like yield enhancement, downside protection or targeted market exposure. Capital Solutions: Binance Prestige provides flexible credit and financing options that improve capital efficiency, allowing investors to access liquidity or leverage opportunities without liquidating core assets.

Binance Prestige provides flexible credit and financing options that improve capital efficiency, allowing investors to access liquidity or leverage opportunities without liquidating core assets. Institutional-Grade Custody: Assets are securely held through partnerships with institutional custodians and triparty banking partners, offering transparency, compliance and peace of mind required by institutional investors.

Assets are securely held through partnerships with institutional custodians and triparty banking partners, offering transparency, compliance and peace of mind required by institutional investors. Transparent Insights and Reporting: Clients benefit from real-time data, analytics and comprehensive reporting tools that enable clear visibility into portfolio performance, compliance and support for informed decision-making.

