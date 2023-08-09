Binance Labs makes strategic investment in AltLayer

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, has announced a strategic investment in AltLayer, a leading decentralized Rollups-as–a-Service (RaaS) provider for Web3 applications.

Nicola W., Investment Director at Binance Labs said: "Application-tailored rollups offer the security of Layer 1s and the customizability of appchains. However, a common issue with rollups today is that they mostly operate with centralized sequencers and create fragmented liquidity and userbase. We found AltLayer's approach to facilitating the launch of application-tailored rollups via Beacon Layer an inspired take. Their core network offers several decentralization and interoperability properties much needed in a world of thousands of rollups. All this while dramatically cutting down time-to-market and encouraging rapid innovation and experimentation."

AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for developers to launch highly scalable application-tailored rollups. It consists of a core network called the Beacon Layer that serves as a common sequencing, execution, and verification network for all rollups enshrined to it. Built on top of this protocol, AltLayer offers a no-code Rollups-as-a-Service launchpad that allows not only developers but beginners and all users to spin up a customized rollup within 2 minutes with only a few simple clicks.

The AltLayer protocol is designed for a multi-chain and a multi-VM world and comes with default support for EVM/WASM. AltLayer functions as a modular and pluggable scaling solution for all compatible chains.

Speaking on the investment, Dr. Yaoqi Jia, CEO, AltLayer said: "The rollup ecosystem is promising, and needs more eyes on it to flourish and expand. Just over the past year rollups and their impact on dApps have piqued the interest of the global developer community. Our demos with on-chain games, NFT mint events, and SocialFi applications point to the massive value that can be unlocked from this "detachable" blockchain layer. We're honored to have the strategic investment from Binance Labs, and look forward to strengthening the rollup world with their support."

AltLayer has collaborated with industry leaders like EigenLayer, Espresso, Celestia, Double Jump, Arbitrum, Linea, and Jump to build on rollup usability with the integration of key features.

About AltLayer

AltLayer is a leading Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution provider, offering a range of products that fast-track the deployment of highly scalable decentralized applications. Most recently, the company launched an intuitive, no-code dashboard that enables everybody - be it developers, enthusiasts, or crypto newbies - to spin up a customized rollup within 2 minutes.

Under the RaaS umbrella, AltLayer offers ephemeral rollups for short-term event-driven applications; and persistent rollups, which are ideal for use cases with a longer lifespan. Our RaaS product can save considerable capital and years of development work for teams while encouraging innovation and rapid experimentation in Web3.

For further inquiries, please reach out via media@altresear.ch

About Binance Labs

As the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, Binance Labs has now grown to be worth over $9 billion. Its portfolio covers 200 projects from over 25 countries across six continents and has a return on investment rate of over 10X. Fifty of Binance Labs' portfolio companies are projects that have gone through our incubation programs. For more information, follow Binance Labs on Twitter .

SOURCE AltLayer