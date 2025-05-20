Binance Joins the Association for Women in Cryptocurrency

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Binance is now a sponsor of the Association for Women in Cryptocurrency (AWIC), the leading global community for women and supportive allies who seek to enhance their knowledge and education in the growing field of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 while advancing opportunities for women and the role they play in the future of digital finance.

Binance believes that crypto is a fundamental means to increase financial freedom. Our goal is to drive financial inclusion by empowering users to participate in a more open and equitable financial system. We recognize the critical need to ensure that women are equal participants in shaping and building the future of finance.

We are excited to join AWIC, an organization that has made great strides in ensuring that women have a seat at the table as we work to make our shared vision of the future a reality. Groups like AWIC are critical in our industry, as well as many other sectors of technology and finance, as their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion and advance opportunities for women make a real difference in these traditionally male-dominated fields.

Crypto was conceived as a tool to democratize finance and challenge traditional hierarchies. Today, it enables inclusion and offers a potential lifeline for approximately 1.4 billion people — many of whom are women —who remain unbanked, making the greatest impact where basic financial services are still a privilege.

Joining AWIC will help us raise awareness of the importance of making the financial system more inclusive. To contribute to our mutual goals, we will cooperate across both private and public sectors, advancing education, increasing resources, and expanding opportunities for women in our field.

"We are happy to have Binance as a sponsor of the Association and are looking forward to growing our network of members and ambassadors who are globally promoting equal opportunities for women," said AWIC Founder and CEO Amanda Wick. "Binance has been a valuable ally for inclusion efforts and making the future of digital finance more equitable. Outside of educational and grassroots initiatives, Binance actively promotes equity in its workforce, achieving a ratio of nearly 40 percent women employees, in addition to an impressive number of women in senior leadership positions. At Binance, women develop, market, and provide support for products and services that help other women participate in the future of finance."

As a sponsor of AWIC, Binance will actively participate in educational, training, mentoring, and networking events. Going forward, AWIC and Binance will together explore developing and executing larger-scale global efforts to promote gender equality and opportunities for women in the industry. Furthermore, we will continue our efforts to advance the mainstream adoption of crypto, which is an effective way to drive financial inclusion and improve lives for millions of people globally.

About AWIC

The Association for Women in Crypto (AWIC) is a global platform for women and supportive allies of all genders who seek to enhance their knowledge and education in the growing fields of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and web3, while advancing the opportunities for women and the role they will play in the future of digital finance and innovation. The organization comprises members and ambassadors from the private and public sectors, and sponsors ranging from educational to financial institutions. Sponsors and members are all committed to ensuring women have an equal opportunity to participate in crypto, blockchain, and web3. Members gain access to special events, educational webinars, mentoring and networking opportunities, and best-in-class training opportunities. Learn more at womenincrypto.org .

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 270 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com .

