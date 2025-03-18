Binance Honored by Singapore Police Force for Collaborative Cybercrime Prevention Efforts

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce that it has received an appreciation award from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for its proactive contribution in the fight against cyber threats. This recognition reinforces Binance's dedication to remaining at the forefront of industry efforts to build a safe and secure financial ecosystem for all.

The award was presented by SPF's CyberCrime Command (CCC) during this year's Alliance of Public PrivAte Cybercrime sTakeholders (APPACT) networking dinner held last week on March 11, 2025. The APPACT Appreciation Awards recognize private companies for their efforts and partnership with the SPF CCC in capability building and their contributions to detecting and preventing cybercrime. This award underscores the important role that private sector players, such as Binance, play in combatting emerging cybersecurity threats in Singapore.

The Guest of Honor at the dinner, Mr Zhang Weihan, Acting Deputy Commissioner (Investigation & Intelligence) and Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of SPF, gave an opening speech where he directly expressed appreciation to various private sector entities, including Binance, for their analytical and operational support in cases handled by the Singapore Police Force.

Binance received the award this year alongside 17 other companies. Award recipients also include tech giants like Google, Mastercard, Meta, Microsoft, and PayPal.

On receiving the award, Akbar Akhtar, Binance's Head of Investigations for APAC, shared: "Receiving the APPACT Appreciation Award is an honor for Binance, and we are deeply grateful to the Singapore Police Force for recognizing our team's efforts in combating cybercrime. At Binance, we have always believed that effective security requires collaboration. That is why we are constantly looking for opportunities to directly engage with both law enforcement agencies and industry players to create a digital environment where everyone feels safe, comfortable, and protected."

This latest recognition places a spotlight on Binance's broader and ongoing efforts to combat illicit activity and build strong public-private partnerships in all parts of the world. In fact, it has been a particularly active month for Binance in Southeast Asia. Earlier this month, Binance also received an appreciation from Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) for contributions to Operation Cyber Guardian. Additionally, Binance was recently honored with an appreciation medal from the Directorate of Cyber Crime of Indonesia for its long-term support for the unit.

In 2024, Binance responded to nearly 65,000 requests from law enforcement agencies worldwide. Moving forward, Binance remains committed to working collaboratively with both public and private players to ensure the digital sphere remains safe and secure for all.

