Binance Expands Institutional Loan Access to All KYB-Verified VIP Clients, Adds Interest Rebates, Higher Leverage, and Fixed-Rate Options

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance has expanded access to Binance Institutional Loan, making the product available to all KYB-verified VIP clients, a significant broadening from the previous requirement of VIP 5 or above. The expansion is accompanied by a suite of product enhancements designed to give institutional borrowers greater capital efficiency, more predictable financing costs, and stronger incentives tied to trading activity.

The enhancements reflect growing institutional demand for more capital-efficient borrowing structures as participation in digital asset markets continues to deepen.

"Institutional clients need fast, flexible and capital-efficient access to liquidity," said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance. "Binance Institutional Loan helps clients borrow against combined account equity without moving collateral between accounts. With eligibility now expanded to all KYB-verified VIP clients, more institutional participants can access this efficient financing solution."

Under the expansion, eligibility for Institutional Loan has been broadened from KYB-verified VIP 5+ users to all KYB-verified VIP users, substantially increasing product accessibility for more users.

Effective June 1, 2026, borrowers may also qualify for full monthly interest rebates through Binance's Interest Rebate Program by meeting performance targets tied to incremental trading volume share, Open Interest, or Net Asset Value. The program covers borrowing in USDT, USDC, BTC, and $U (United Stables), up to $10 million.

Binance has also raised the leverage cap for eligible clients from 4x to 5x, with the update applying automatically to both existing and newly onboarded users. In addition, Initial LTV has increased from 75% to 80%, and Transfer-Out LTV (excluding spot collateral) has increased from 75% to 83%, while Margin Call and Liquidation LTV thresholds remain unchanged at 85% and 90%, respectively.

The product now also supports fixed-rate term loans with 30-, 60-, and 90-day durations, giving institutional borrowers more flexibility and predictability in managing financing costs.

Availability: Binance Institutional Loan enables institutional clients to aggregate collateral across up to 10 sub-accounts to borrow USDC or USDT for Margin and Futures trading, with loan limits from $1 million to $10 million. KYB-verified clients at VIP 1 and above are eligible. To get started, institutional and sophisticated clients can contact their Binance VIP Account Manager or visit the FAQ for more details.

Disclaimer: The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. Institutional Loans carry substantial risk and amplify both losses and profits. All of your Institutional Lending Account balance may be liquidated, if prices move against you. Binance will not be liable for any losses you incur. Not financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

About Binance VIP & Institutional

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.binanceinstitutional.com

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