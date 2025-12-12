ISLAMABAD, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today announced a regulatory licensing development in Pakistan, building on a history of positive and strategic discussions between Binance's senior leadership and Pakistani government officials. These ongoing engagements, led by Binance Co-CEO, Richard Teng, highlight our continued commitment to supporting the establishment of a regulated and secure digital asset ecosystem in the country.

Binance and Pakistan Collaborate to Foster Digital Asset Growth and Regulatory Development

Throughout Binance's ongoing engagements, its leadership has collaborated closely with key policymakers in Pakistan, focusing on the regulatory process, industry transparency, and the advancement of the digital assets sector. These discussions have reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to developing a clear and forward-looking regulatory framework for virtual assets.

Binance has obtained an AML registration under PVARA's framework, marking a crucial step toward full licensing and local incorporation in Pakistan. This phased approach will enable Binance to register with FMU for AML-registered services, which include Exchange, Broker-Dealer, Custody and Derivatives Services, while preparing for full Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licensing, in alignment with Pakistan's regulatory roadmap.

Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, said: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with PVARA to build a robust, transparent, and inclusive virtual asset ecosystem. Together, we share a commitment to unlocking the potential of blockchain technology for millions of Pakistanis and beyond."

"Our ongoing partnership with Binance continues to strengthen as we work together to build a transparent and innovative future for digital assets in Pakistan. The recent meeting highlighted the positive regulatory progress Binance is making through the AML registration and licensing process, marking an important step forward in advancing this shared vision," said Bilal Bin Saqib, Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA).

Binance remains committed to supporting digital economies across South Asia and looks forward to continuing its collaboration with regulators and stakeholders in the region to build a robust, transparent, and inclusive virtual asset ecosystem.

