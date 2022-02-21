Billups Acquires Ad Tech Startup Outchart to Advance Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Aspirations

Together, Billups and Outchart will work to deliver on the vision of innovative, data-driven and single-stop technology solutions for out-of-home media advertisers, agencies and media owners. At the time of the acquisition, Outchart offered digital OOH media owners a cloud-based software solution built by a roster of OOH and technology experts. The software provider operated in the U.S. and UAE, helping owners to automate campaign and screen management workflow to leverage programmatic revenues.

"All my life, I've been passionate about bringing businesses and developers together to create platforms that automate everyday workflows. I'm excited to join forces with Billups and their deep data and technology bench and OOH media experts," said Igor Kuznetsov, Chief Product Officer at Outchart.

"I am so thrilled to become a part of the Billups team, where so many beautiful minds work under the same roof to deliver best-in-class digital OOH, programmatic products and services," said Dmitry Semenov, Chief Business Development Officer at Outchart.

"We are excited for our partnership with Outchart to bring us closer to transforming the out-of-home industry into a truly unified experience," said Benjamin Billups, Co-founder of Billups. "Combining the strengths of our companies and relentless commitment to advanced technology and programmatic opportunities allow us to accelerate our business forward — not just domestically but globally."

Rob MacMillan and David Tolliver of Castlewood Advisors exclusively represented Outchart in the sale of the business.

About Billups

Billups is revolutionizing the out-of-home media experience. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement and an innovative AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups helps the world's leading brands navigate and optimize their out-of-home investment. To learn more, visit us at www.billups.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Jan

Head of Growth

marketing@billups.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749106/Billups_Outchart.jpg

SOURCE Billups