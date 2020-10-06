Billion Dollar Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Led by Improving Lithium Battery Safety Protocols

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium batteries are in products we use every day and can be labeled as 'dangerous goods' when transported on aircraft if not packed or shipped properly… which when transported, makes them 'dangerous products' according to government regulations. Lithium batteries are used on a daily basis by a vast majority of consumers. They have become the preferred energy source to power a wide variety of consumer goods ranging from mobile phones to children toys to cars and e-bikes. Though widely used, most people are not aware that lithium batteries are designated as dangerous goods that can pose a safety risk if not prepared in accordance with the transport regulations. To help with compliance, IATA has developed guidance for shippers, freight forwarders, ground handlers, airlines and passengers. With fewer flights operating between key cities, the cargo space onboard these limited services are now sold for a premium. Active stocks in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR), Airbus SE (OTCPK: EADSY), Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

When lithium batteries and other hazardous materials are taken into the confined space of an aircraft, they're classified as dangerous goods. The good news is that as they are packed in your carry-on luggage, they pose little danger to the aircraft. However, when shipped together in large quantities in the cargo departments, they could become a threat. To ensure items are carried safely, the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) drew up the Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR). A recent report from Market Research Future indicates that the Global Dangerous/ Hazardous Goods Logistics Market is projected to be valued at approximately USD $3 Billion by 2026, with 5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. It said: "Concerning dangerous goods logistics (which includes lithium batteries), some policies and standards are set into place. International organizations, domestic institutions, as well as major aviation divisions, and shipping divisions have issued more stringent new policies for the management of dangerous goods logistics. The implementation of these new policies is expected to boost the dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics market in the coming years."

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) BREAKING NEWS - KULR Technology Group Partners with Airbus to Provide Battery Safety Solutions - KULR Technology Group, (the "Company" or "KULR") today announces it is partnering with Airbus Defense and Space to provide KULR's passive propagation resistant (PPR) battery design solutions for ongoing research into lithium-ion battery testing and safety for flight applications. The electrical engineers at Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) (Euronext: AIR) do research and develop safe battery solutions for defense, space, helicopter, and aircraft applications.

KULR's PPR design combines HYDRA Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS), LYRA internal short circuit, and NASA's Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimeter cell analysis technologies to provide an integrated total solution for battery testing and safety. HYDRA TRS is a sleeve-like shield that surrounds and separates individual cells in multi-cell packs and contains carbon fiber core and liquid coolant. The unique combination and configuration of the shield passively draws intense heat of cell failures away from nearby cells while dousing the failed area in a cooling and fire-prevention liquid.

Though weight and volume of thermal management solutions are the most critical constraints in flight applications, KULR' carbon fiber architecture offers superior mass and weight advantages.

"We are excited to work with Airbus to refine and enhance its battery safety research, an agreement that further demonstrates our commitment to battery safety in consumer and commercial applications," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. "We believe our TRS technology can provide a lightweight and effective solution to mitigate thermal runaway propagation risk for Airbus' high-performance batteries."

KULR's HYDRA TRS is proven by various government testing authorities to stop or mitigate the impacts of dangerous lithium-ion battery failures known as thermal runaway propagation. Last year, Leidos (LDOS) and NASA used KULR's HYDRA TRS technology to safely ship to and store batteries aboard the International Space Station. In addition, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) recently awarded KULR a dual-use technology development agreement to build 3D printed battery systems for manned and robotic space applications . Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr

In other industry news of note includes:

Airbus SE (OTCPK: EADSY) and Koniku Inc. announced earlier this year they have made a significant step forward in the co-development of a solution for aircraft and airport security operations by extending research activities to include biological hazard detection capabilities, as well as chemical and explosive threats.

The disruptive biotechnology solution, which was originally focused on the contactless and automated detection, tracking and location of chemicals and explosives on-board aircraft and in airports, is now being adapted in light of the COVID-19 crisis to include the identification of biological hazards.

Based on the power of odor detection and quantification found in nature, the technical solution, developed to meet the rigorous operational regulatory requirements of aircraft and airport security operations, uses genetically engineered odorant receptors that produce an alarm signal when they come into contact with the molecular compounds of the hazard or threat that they have been programmed to detect.

Brazilian airline Azul SA said in late September in a securities filing that one of its Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) E195 has been certified to fly as an adapted dedicated cargo aircraft, as the company diversifies its business amid the coronavirus crisis. The airline added it expects other three aircraft to be adapted by year-end to provide services to e-commerce customers. Currently Azul has two dedicated Boeing 737-400 freighters.

"We are seeing record demand for the services provided by Azul Cargo Express and are pleased to innovate to further meet the needs of our customers," said John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

In a recent Zacks.com article, A generous flow of contracts from the Pentagon is likely to have kept the major defense contractors buoyant in the past week. However, the stock market nosedived at the end of the week, after news of President Trump and his wife testing positive for coronavirus surfaced. This might have marred the growth extent of the defense stocks and in turn, caused major indices of the Aerospace-Defense space to end dismally, over the trailing five trading sessions. The S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense (Industry) index lost 1%, while the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index slipped 0.1% in the aforementioned time period.

Among the past week's highlights, defense majors namely General Dynamics GD, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, and Raytheon Technologies, Inc. RTX secured a number of notable deals from the Department of Defense's daily funding session. Moreover, Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW signed an acquisition deal worth $400 million. Highlights included: General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) business unit, Land Systems, won a $1.22-billion contract for the production, testing and delivery of Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) systems. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. As well as Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Aeronautics business segment secured a modification contract for procuring economic order quantities of material to support low rate initial production of F-35 aircraft. The deal has been awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

