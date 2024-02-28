Bill Gates Receives the Prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2023

BHUBANESWAR, India, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global philanthropist, Mr. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was honored with the KISS Humanitarian Award 2023 in a significant recognition of his philanthropic work. The ceremony took place on February 28, 2024, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, acknowledging Mr. Gates for his unparalleled contributions to enhancing global health, and education, and addressing climate change through innovative technology solutions aimed at reducing inequality.

Mr. Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Co-Founder & Former CEO of Microsoft receiving the prestigious Humanitarian Award 2023 from Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India

The award ceremony featured virtual participation from the staff and students of KIIT and KISS, along with alumni. A notable moment from the event was Mr. Gates's engagement in a meaningful conversation on gender equality, prompted by a question from a KISS alumna.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS said, "Awarding Bill Gates with the KISS Humanitarian Award not only honors his exceptional contributions but also elevates the prestige of this recognition. His acceptance sets a new benchmark for humanitarian work globally. It is a profound honor for us that Bill Gates is joining the esteemed roster of our awardees."

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Gates expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the transformative work of Dr. Samanta and KISS. "Thank you so much for this wonderful award, and for welcoming me here. Though I should be the one congratulating you on all you have accomplished," said Mr. Gates. He lauded Dr. Samanta's vision and dedication to providing quality education to indigenous communities and highlighted the importance of civic engagement and a community-first approach to education.

Initiated in 2008 by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, the KISS Humanitarian Award is the highest honour of KIIT and KISS dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations that embody the spirit of humanitarian work worldwide. The award consists of a citation scroll and a gold-plated trophy that depicts a great social message given at a public function at KISS. The gold-plated trophy embodies a golden heart of a humanitarian with the virtues of purity, kindness, prosperity, and hope. It features a pair of hands uplifting a heart, which is textured with shapes resembling waving hands that symbolize how a pair of dedicated hands can make a significant difference in the lives of the helpless and make the world a better place to live in. Previous recipients of this prestigious award include a diverse group of global leaders, Nobel laureates, and notable figures from various sectors, showcasing the award's broad international appeal and respect.

Among others, Minister Counsellor Graham Mayer, US Embassy New Delhi; Frank Talluto, Political Officer Hyderabad; Ananth Sukesh, Political Advisor, US Embassy New Delhi and Srimali Kari, Political Specialist US Consulate Hyderabad were present on the occasion.

Some of the notable recipients are Madam Edna Bomo Molewa, former premier of the North-western state of South Africa Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Ham-Kee-Sun, President of Hanseo University, an outstanding Ophthalmologist of South Korea, Mr. Anerood Jugnauth, President of the Republic of Mauritius, Rt. Hon. Lord Justice Nicholas Addison Phillips, President of the Supreme Court of the UK, Lyonchhen Jigmiy Thinley, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Madam Albina Du Boisrouvray, Founder FXB International, Switzerland, His Holiness Dalai Lama, Spiritual Leader and Nobel Peace Laureate 2005, Prof Muhammad Yunus, Founder, Grameen Bank, Bangladesh and Nobel Peace Laureate, Mr. Dansa Kourouma, President of the National Transition Council of Guinea and Mama Rachel Ruto, the first lady of Republic of Kenya.

