Bigtincan Named A Leader In The Aragon Research Globe For Sales Enablement For The Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2021. The research assessed key capabilities of 14 providers and segmented them into four sectors, representing high and low on both the strategy and performance dimensions.

"Enterprises need a robust set of sophisticated tools in an all-in-one platform in order to engage with savvy customers, and to enable sharing of content and better communications," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. "Bigtincan offers an innovative platform that includes sales coaching and learning as well as key sales communications capabilities including conversational intelligence."

Now in its fourth year, the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms examines the major providers in the market category that offers technology that has become "the de facto digital work hub for sales professionals." The technology allows an enterprise to manage all aspects and touchpoints of the sales process in conjunction with CRM platforms. Sales Enablement is a market that continues to see growth, investment, and a compelling need that many enterprises have still not discovered. For enterprises benefiting from Sales Enablement technology, they are now poised to enjoy the next part of its evolution – the shift to intelligence software.

Bigtincan is leading this evolution with its intelligent sales enablement platform that helps companies' customer-facing teams intelligently prepare, engage, measure, and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. Leaders are identified as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

Bigtincan brings together instant access to sales content, microlearning, video coaching, document automation and internal communications for both sales and services use cases with advanced user engagement analytics and conversational intelligence. The report states that "The Hub functions seamlessly on iOS, Android, and Windows devices online or offline. Bigtincan offers even more advanced user engagement analytics from the ClearSlide acquisition."

In a world where hybrid work and remote sales calls are the new reality, sales enablement platforms are vital to gain critical insights into the state of engagements with prospects and customers. The insights that sales enablement platforms deliver to sales teams and managers help them to make decisions on the deals that they want to spend time on based on engagement feedback1.

"Bigtincan recognizes that sales enablement capabilities are increasingly a vital part of digital transformation initiatives as the world shifts to a remote-first mind-set," said Patrick Welch, President and CMO of Bigtincan. "With sales enablement going mainstream, organizations have matured in their thinking and approach, and Bigtincan is committed to providing a single core platform for preparing and executing the modern buying experience."

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com .

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company's AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry's premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, Thermo Fisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity and fuel customer engagement. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

1 The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2021: Enabling Selling in a Post-Pandemic Economy" by Jim Lundy, June 2021

