BIGO Unveils Singapore-Jordan Incubation Program to Support Singaporean Startups

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore based technology firm, BIGO Technology (BIGO), unveiled its Singapore-Jordan Incubation Program at the Global Connect@SBF (Singapore Business Federation) event - Globally Ready In An Open World on 21 June 2023.

Samer Anton Naber, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Singapore in between Marie Miller, BIGO Technology representative and Wei-Chieh Soo, Singapore Business Federation representative. Photo Credit: Singapore Business Federation.

The Singapore-Jordan Incubation Program aims to support Singaporean startups looking to venture into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through Jordan. Through the Program, Singaporean startups can receive free co-working space, use of facilities in the BIGO office for up to six (6) months, free business matchmaking and networking opportunities, as well as assistance in employment permits and establishing a local presence in Jordan.

Jordan is a strategic location for Singaporean businesses looking to expand into the MENA region as it offers the following benefits:

1) Connectivity:



Jordan is strategically located in the middle of three (3) continents - allowing businesses to grow in Jordan while leveraging the Kingdom as a springboard into the larger MENA region

Jordan has extensive Free Trade Agreements with various locations; including Arab countries, EU, Singapore , Turkey and USA

2) Stability



Jordan is heralded for its strong political and social stability. It is led by a government that maintains an open, inclusive and multicultural community

3) Return of Investment



Jordan is currently ranked second in the Middle East on Investment Freedom and Trade Freedom Indexes

The Kingdom has a highly skilled and cost efficient talent pool in the ICT and renewable energy sectors

BIGO established its presence in Jordan in 2019 and has grown from 25 employees to 1000 by the end of 2022. Experiencing the tremendous opportunities in Jordan, BIGO strives to provide support for Singaporean businesses looking to enter Jordan and the wider MENA region.

About BIGO Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO's RTC (Real Time Communications) based products and services including Bigo Live (live streaming), Likee (short video) and imo Ads (advertising platform) have gained immense popularity, with hundreds of millions of monthly active users in more than 150 countries.

