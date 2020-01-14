Bigo Live Opens up Life -- Changing Opportunities for Budding Broadcasters

The final award winners come from Asia, Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and they will be flown in to the tropical birthplace of the company to receive their awards. For many of the winners, this would be the first time they have left their homeland and to attend a ceremony of international proportions. An expected audience of a thousand is expected to show up at the Singapore ceremony, with hundreds of thousands more viewing the ceremony which would be broadcasted live via the Bigo Live app.

Rain from USA, who has been awarded second place for "Global King Category", says, "Bigo Live is my full-time job. While my friends are busy behind a desk, I enjoy flexibility, freedom of expression and time, not to mention financial independence. I would never have imagined that being a broadcaster could have given me true economic independence to uproot myself and change my life for the better." Rain shared that she had managed to move to Los Angeles, California in search of a better life as a result of her work with Bigo Live.

Marlins from USA, runner-up for "Global Promising Category", also has an inspiring story to share. He is grateful that Bigo Live had given him the courage to push himself out of an unhappy, negative spiral and into one that is now filled with promise. "I was in a bad place after losing a close family member. If I did not have Bigo Live, I believe I would have continued spiralling into a black hole. The online community in Bigo Live not only remained digital, but materialised into a physical one; we now meet up frequently where possible and support each other not just online, but also in the real world. I would never have imagined that I was able to find such a group of like-minded supportive people and I don't believe I would have, if not for Bigo Live." Marlins also enjoys economic and financial independence. He is now able to look forward to creating a better life for himself and his family.

Khan from Indonesia is the top champion in both categories, having emerged as the global victor. His advice to budding broadcasters are "Remain true to yourself, don't be discouraged no matter what you face. Being a broadcaster is probably one of the most challenging careers that the youth of today can embark on. Humility and openness are the keys to your success." Khan is firmly rooted in his broadcasting philosophy and has also coached others to follow in his footsteps. Today, Khan is the "family leader" for one of the world's largest family of broadcasters on Bigo Live and he continues his coaching and support to all his members. His resolution and personal goal is to coach them so that they can be as successful as he is in the near future.

The BIGO Gala Awards 2020 will be broadcasted live in-app on 15 January 2020, 1700 hours (GMT +8). Viewers will be able to catch these award winners receiving their trophies among other global winners, as well as enjoy live entertainment performed by Bigo Live's broadcasters. Viewers will also be able to vote online for their favourite performance and show support to broadcasters.

Bigo live is available for downloads on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076337/Bigo_Live.jpg

SOURCE Bigo Live